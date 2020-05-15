  1. Home
10 Thai movies every movie buff should watch at least once

New to Thai movies? Here is a list of 10 movies for beginners to start with.
May 16, 2020
Are you tired of watching the same dramas over and over again? If so, we have a solution for you. For the unversed, Asian culture and their entertainment industry are accumulating popularity all over the world and are no longer appealing only to the Asian audience. Thanks to technology, access to different cultures has become easier. And the uniqueness of the culture is another vital factor that is helping these dramas and movies to get popular in different parts of the country. 

Since everyone is familiar with Korean, Japanese and Chinese movies, today we are exploring the world of Thai entertainment industry. The strong content and storylines of Thai movies have made their way onto the world stage and will immediately suck you in like no other. If you have decided to dip your toe into exploring the Asian culture and more, read on. 

Here are 10 Thai movies you should see if you are a newcomer. 

Friend Zone  

Homestay 

Brother of the Year 

Manta Ray 

I Fine…Thank You…Love You 

Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story 

Tropical Maladay 

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior 

Pee Mak 

Shutter 

 

Tell us your recommendations in the comments section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla, youtube

