10 Things You Should Know Before Dating A Sagittarius

Sagittarius is ruled by the expansive Jupiter and is known for having a big heart and an open mind. These individuals like to have genuine conversations and interactions with a variety of people. When it comes to love, Sagittarius relishes the formality of courting but also enjoys humorous banter. If you are getting ready to date this fire sign, be brave and avoid taking their slapstick humor too personally. Here are some other things you should know before dating a Sagittarius.

A Sagittarius is constantly seeking love, but due to their extreme independence, they are looking for a partner who can keep up with them and help them live lives that are bigger and brighter. This star sign finds it hard to resist a traveler.

2. They May Probe You About Your Ex

They adore sincerity and will be impressed by your candor and will also value the fact that you didn't dodge the question about your ex like so many others might. There are no games necessary; they will thank you by telling you how they feel as well.

3. They Want To Grow Together With You

The finest aphrodisiac for this fire sign is probably talking about your past and your future plans. They like mature partners who follow their path, as a Sagittarius enjoys meeting people who desire both a companion and to live independently.

4. They Covet A Well Dressed Partner They Can Dazzle

Even though they are always coy, they like any opportunity to look grand with a dapper date on their arm. They enjoy dazzling their crush with their knowledge of current affairs, and would much prefer to go to a karaoke night than hang out at home.

5. They Adore It When Their Partner Takes The Initiative

A Sagittarius enjoys going out. So the more sophisticated you are, the better. It's not simply the meal or the cocktail menu for a Sagittarius. It all comes down to the vibe. If you make reservations, search Instagram for their favorite cuisine or restaurants, and hopefully show up with flowers; they will adore you.

6. They Put On A Brave Face

These people don't have much tolerance for crying or showing emotion. They disapprove of emotional manipulation. And in their opinion, they detest showing vulnerability. When it comes to a lover’s spat, they fight fairly, but once it has begun, they want it to be finished quickly.

7. They Like Dates In Secluded Spots

Romance on a secluded beach or a quiet place appeals to this fire sign. As long as it's a dive bar that nobody else is aware of, you may bring a Sagittarius there, and they'll be content. They also enjoy exploring a city or town's hidden corners. They don't wish to frequent the touristy parts.

8. They Don’t Beat Around the Bush

They could not immediately say "yes" when you flirt with them so you can go on a date. They will be straightforward and not hesitate to correct anything you might have misinterpreted or misquoted.

9. They Don’t Dwell On Past Follies

Sagittarians are sincere to a fault. They don't appreciate it when their past transgressions are brought up repeatedly for days, weeks, or even years.

10. They Prefer Crisp Dates

A Sagittarius also enjoys taking things slow. A morning pancake stop at a diner after a 10-minute stroll around your block? Sure! They like keeping dates short and sweet, so they would crave your next meeting.

Sagittarians like to put everything on the table, which can disappoint some romantic partners because their cold rationality always wins out over emotion. They sincerely desire a soul mate and anticipate that their spouse will continue to learn and develop throughout their life!