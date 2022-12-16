10 Things You Should Know Before Dating A Virgo

This is why, when it comes to their personal life, they often struggle to settle down, as they are finicky about finding that elusive special someone. Nevertheless, if you have set your sights on a Virgo , it’s time to know about their lesser-known side before you date them.

One of the most attractive facets of a true Virgo is their humility despite being overachievers from a young age. Although the people born under this earth sign are very straightforward and modest, that doesn't mean they are easy to please. Virgos have very high standards for themselves and are always pushing the envelope in their professional life. They have a fierce sense of competition and frequently choose impossibly lofty objectives.

1. Commitment Is Never Going To Be A Problem

Virgos never experience ambiguity because they are always completely confident of what they want. They enjoy using realistic calculations to reach a choice, and if that person is you, they will always follow through on that decision and commit to being with you forever!

2. They Hate Admitting They Are Wrong

Sometimes it may feel like Virgos are merely made for lording their victories over others. They enjoy acting sanctimoniously and dream of becoming role models for others in a big way. This can be an infuriating quirk while you’re dating them.

3. Dishonesty Is Not In Their Playbook

Because they have a pure heart, they would express their feelings toward you without hesitation or malice. Words and things like deceit or manipulation simply don't fit in a Virgo's playbook. So, you may put all your faith in them, for they would never cheat on you.

4. They Constantly Update Their Hobbies And Skills

Virgos would adore self-improvement as the theme for dates. So, you can expect your date to be interested in hobby classes such as pottery, skating, or quilting. You can plan to take up a foreign language, go skiing, or even learn Christmas candle-making!

5. They Do Not Take Criticism Well

Since they strive to achieve more than what they have today, they are continuously analytical and critical of themselves. Perhaps this is why when someone else criticizes them, they are unable to take it.

6. They Are Cryptic And Conceal Their Anger

A Virgo is never on the edge of a breakdown because from the outside they seem cool and collected. Even when highly enraged, a Virgo individual would not display their offended feelings to others.

7. They Would Avoid Dating Disorganized Individuals

They are perfectionists, and they are organized as well because they simply cannot bear chaos or clutter! So, if their date has a messy home or keeps clothes strewn about her room, he would make haste and flee.

8. They Are Too Focussed on What Society Thinks of Them

Virgo tends to puff up their chests and raise their kids and nephews or nieces to stick to their own opinions rather than going along with the crowd. That being said, they often follow the latest fads themselves, as societal opinion matters to them.

9. Virgo Is Frustrated By Incompetence

Being irritated easily is one of the lesser appealing traits of this earth sign. They would rather leave right away without wasting any time if your frequency doesn't match theirs.

10. They Do Not Believe In Serendipity Or Miracles

One of the downsides to their methodical persona is that they don’t easily trust intangible things such as miracles and serendipity. Virgos need to see everything, as they don't trust myths or hearsay. And if you believe that your words may change their perspective, you are mistaken. For a Virgo, the proof is in the pudding, and alas, they draw conclusions based on the data they’ve procured.

Because they are staunch realists, Virgos hold a firm belief in logic, facts, and figures. As a result, you won't find a Virgo musing about the spirit of Christmas or dreaming of a magical holiday. Instead, they would keep their feet firmly planted on the ground.