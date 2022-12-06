10 Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Aquarius Man

Aquarians are thoughtful, creative and intelligent individuals who always swear by their pragmatic approach, no matter what! Being a fixed sign, an Aquarius man will stick by his notions and frequently abide by traditions. But his unpredictable persona and his strong urge to keep himself away from emotional chaos might make you swirl in spheres. Though the cosmic element of this sign is air, Aquarians are still considered water bearers, an emblem of spontaneity, service and healing. Being regarded as the most dominant sign, individuals with this zodiac sign have a hard time getting along with the perceptions of others and they might take the route of sudden alienation if someone starts forcing their things onto them. Sometimes, a detached Aquarius man needs his time and space to explore his feelings, but do you also want to contribute in the meantime? If yes, then here is a list of ways to deal with an ignoring Aquarius man. 1. Do Not Outweigh your Emotions on Them

Aquarians often thrive in clusters but when it comes to expressing emotions, these beings really need some time alone to evaluate and access their thoughts and sentiments. When an Aquarius man is shutting down, do not pressurise him with the weight of your emotions; instead, give him enough space to gather his gushes. Some time apart from each other is perfect to close the distance. 2. Try to Comfort them with your Actions An Aquarius man is a man of practicality and instead of providing him security with words, try to showcase to him your movements and actions. Aquarians have a series of complex emotions, which can sometimes make them distant from you. Don’t be judgmental and show him that you care. Be there for him when he wants to talk and share his emotions.

3. Involve in a Friendly Conversation Do not bore an Aquarius with repetitive emotional conversation and instead try to show him what exactly he is missing. After providing him with enough space and time, make sure to start a new conversation and try to involve in a meaningful chit-chat. Be polite and make the discussion friendly. 4. Steer Clear of the Pressure Aquarians might be frightened of the commitment and that might be the key reason for his distancing. His resentment might be the result of his thoughts that will lose independence once he gets into the relationship. Comfort him and provide him with constant reassurance about the same. Do not compress him as his thoughts are already on a roller coaster ride. 5. Don’t be Aggressive Aquarius man will get silent and go all weird when he starts ignoring you. After a certain point, his behaviour might start tickling you and affect your temperament. But maintaining your calm is the best way to reach his heart. He might not simply say his things out loud but his actions definitely will. Read his actions and involve in the open conversation for significant results. 6. Try to Rekindle the Love by Engaging in some Activities Instead of playing the blame game, take the lead and indulge in activities that push you close towards each other. Be it listening or singing songs or gardening: such happenings will spark fresh conversation and make you see the bright side of your relationship. 7. Don’t be Needy Being practical, Aquarians do not like when the world of a woman constantly revolves around them. He can easily be overwhelmed by such personalities. He should not be the only person you are reaching out to when you are in need. Give him his alone time and maintain healthy boundaries. 8. Make him Accept the Differences that you Both Carry Aquarians have their own world of perceptions and are set in their own ways. It is quite difficult to make him understand that his ideas and opinions are wrong. Trying to get him to see your side of the story might be an extremely difficult task but it is not impossible. Embrace his differences and tell him that it is okay to have different perspectives.

9. Don’t get too Pushy and Focus on Yourself An Aquarius man will only open up to you when he is sure that you understand him. Pressuring him to speak is never a solution. Instead, make him feel comfortable and share your heart. Moreover, once you are fully done, let him alone for a while and in the meantime, try to concentrate on yourself. 10. Give him Attention Being unable to face up to his feelings, an Aquarius man sometimes starts ignoring you for the sake of attention. He won’t be able to speak directly about his needs and whenever he gets a little quieter than usual, check on him. Pamper him with utmost attention and affection to win his heart.

