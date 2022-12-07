10 Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Capricorn Man

Capricorn men are ruled by Saturn which signifies confines, destiny, and serendipity. Also referred to as Sea Goat, people with this zodiac sign live life as per their own distinctive approach and would prefer taking charge of their actions and decisions. The Capricorn man is not reserved or shy but an independent and practical gentleman who is too disciplined and career-oriented. The cosmic element of this sign is Earth and so, Capricorns are sturdy and resilient yet far away from being cold and emotionless. They are highly ambitious beings who strive hard to accomplish their objectives. When it comes to relationships and love, Capricorns are highly sensible, trustworthy, diligent, and devoted, however, their stubborn, harsh and judgemental persona sometimes entangles the thread of their love affair, dragging the ends poles apart. If you notice an important Capricorn in your life turning cold, then here are 10 ways to win his interest. Use a Calm and Rational Approach

Being an Earth sign, Capricorns are prominent for their logical, rational, and responsible persona. Man with this zodiac sign perceives everything from rationality and looks forward to facts to make decisions instead of intuitiveness. If you want to win the attention of your Capricorn man, then instead of getting all emotional and sentimental, use balanced and sensible communication. Screams, tears and dramatic emotional display not only makes him uncomfortable but also drag him far from you. Skip Making him Feeling Guilty Don’t reach out to the guilt trip if a Capricorn man is distancing himself. Blaming, criticizing and complaining will only make him avoid you even more. Try to understand his feelings and provide him with enough space to lure his interest. Don’t Ignore and Help Him Evaluate his Feelings Capricorns are career-oriented beings who usually invest their time in working hard. He might be busy toiling away at work and that could be the probable reason for his ignorance. Stop bombarding him with calls and messages and talk with utmost sincerity to decrease the distance.

Reach out to his Friends and Family for Help A Capricorn man does not share his thoughts and feelings with everyone since he is very guarded and a little reserved. Only his tight circle of friends and family knows what’s going on in his heart and mind. Do connect with his close people whom he trusts and love to understand why he is been detached lately. Don’t put too Much Compression Want your special Capricorn to chase you? Do not give him all your attention and give him space to evaluate his feelings. Since a Capricorn is an independent sign, he needs to recharge alone. A casual, breezy and cheerful message might be enough from your side. Steer Clear of Emotional Games A Capricorn adores straightforward communication. He does not like to involve in emotional clutter or any kind of drama. When he is ignoring you, open up with him with straight cut-to-cut chit-chat. He hates disingenuous women. Reach Out and Ask for his Advice Capricorns are known for their wise, independent and pragmatic thinking and opinions. Instead of talking about feelings and emotions, ask him about your career-related problems. He might get along with you because he wants to offer help.

Focus your energy somewhere else When you are done asking or communicating, stop investing all your energy in him. Let him miss or contact you. Cut your ties and start focussing on yourself for a while. Look your Best This is one of the best ways to demonstrate to him what he is missing. A Capricorn man adores women who are polished well. This might not only lure him sexually towards you but also aid in sparking conversations and lost interest. Stop getting Available All the Time Always be on your toes when he calls you might make him lose interest in you. Go and get a life of yours, go on a trip, have a pampering sesh, involve yourself in activities that you like and show him that your life is not revolved around him.

