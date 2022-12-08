10 Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Libra Man

Libra, the 7th-star sign is synonymous with love and passion. Their level-headed persona makes them extremely unique. A few advantages of dating a Libran include random surprises and surreal date nights. Being expert communicators, Libra-born individuals know how to handle their love affair and know exactly how to save the relationship from emotional outbursts. Proficient as the balancers, inhabitants with this zodiac sign can effortlessly manage their chores and relationship like a pro. He will fill your life with laughter and can easily mingle with your friends. But his diplomatic demeanour might pose some problems in their commitment. Moreover, because they consider a variety of points of view in all undertakings, they remain uncertain and indecisive. Instead of asking and prioritising the opinions of other beings, Libras play with their intellect and believe their own gut instinct. Enticing a Libra is not an overwhelming task. Here, take a deeper look at 10 ways to win the interest of a Libra man. 1. Don’t Attack Him with too Many Calls and Messages

Librans like free air! He does not like clutter and when you bombard him with too many calls and messages, he will rather divert his attention because of the annoyance. He does not like the pressure and this way is not enough to win his attention. Since Libra is an extremely communicative sign, he might have his own method of communication. Find out if he is a texter or comfortable on a phone call and try to only reach out once or twice. 2. Confront in an Indirect Way A Libra man does not like confrontation. Calling him directly about the issue might make him uncomfortable and you both might end up in an argument. Give him his space and let him speak about the issue. Don’t hurry up and even if you have to reach out, approach in a gentle way. 3. Try to be Composed and Rational A Libra man will go on a mute button when something is bothering him. After a certain point, his behaviour might start tickling you and affect your temperament. But maintaining your calm is the best way to reach his heart. Try to see the positive and manage the whole situation realistically and wisely.

4. Let him Realise on his Own Being practical and wise, Librans do not like when the world of a woman constantly revolves around them. He can easily be overwhelmed by such personalities. Instead of poking your Libra man continuously, make sure that you maintain a distance for a while and let him realise your worth. Try to maintain healthy boundaries. 5. Don’t be Dramatic A Libra man will get distracted from you if you start creating too much drama over small-small things. Do not squabble, argue or create disputes on tiny matters. Try to listen to him and prioritise his emotional state for the best results.

6. Show him that you have a Life of Your Own Once you are done explaining your side, leave him alone. Make sure that you do not bother him again and again. This will only make you needy and weak. Show him that you have other chores to do. Librans do not like women who are too involved in sentiments. Sit back, relax and be visible. 7. Don’t forget your Manners and Be Polite Getting aggressive and blaming each other will only make the situation worse. Try to be calm and polite to turn the eyes of a Libran towards you. 8. Don’t Give Him a Guilt Trip Don’t give a guilt trip if a Libra man is distancing himself. Blaming, criticizing and complaining will only make him avoid you even more. Try to understand his feelings and provide him with enough space to lure his interest. 9. A Warm and Welcoming Conversation A repetitive emotional conversation will only distract and detach a Libra. Make sure to be confident and show him what exactly he is missing. Make sure to start a new conversation and try to involve in a meaningful chit-chat. Be polite and make the discussion friendly. 10. Engage in Meaningful Happenings Indulge in activities that push you close towards each other. Such happenings will spark fresh conversation and make you see the bright side of your relationship.

