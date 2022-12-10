A Gemini man's curiosity and constant search for unique experiences and new activities can drive you mad and make you miss him. Making him regret losing you is a certain strategy to stay in his mind for a very long time if you recently lost one of these gems. You may find it easier to modify these men's thinking patterns and get them to consider breaking up with you because of their tendency to be ambivalent thinkers. These men typically hide their emotions, but in truth, they have such delicate emotions which can make it easier for you to break through their emotional baggage of reason. Check out these 10 ways to make a Gemini man regret losing you.

1. Maintain Your Independent Life A Gemini guy is drawn to someone who can live independently and be his active partner. To prove that you are independent of him, explore your own skills, passions, and social connections while he is gone. He should realize that you have a life of your own that’ll ultimately make him regret leaving you. 2. Limit Your Availability Do not however consistently be approachable to this man. Make your Gemini man miss you by keeping yourself busy. Because Geminis are such finicky people, don't be shocked if your boyfriend asks you to talk to him again soon. Just be tough and tell him no. The inability to talk to you anytime he wants would annoy your Gemini man. 3. Work On Your Growth You can grab your own outstanding hobbies and post them online to make him regret losing you, no matter whatever you're doing. Make your life look more fascinating and do the things you didn't get to do with your partner so he knows you're still having a good time. 4. Leave Him Without Closure Don't offer your Gemini man a happy ending by splitting up and rather make him miss you by keeping things unresolved in the middle. To completely let go of you, he needs that conversation. Therefore, do not ask him to leave you alone if you intend to see him again in the near future.

5. Enjoy Your Social Life You don't need to feel bad about having fun with other individuals or for that matter other males. Everyone is aware that seeing your ex with someone else may cause you to second-guess your choice. So, don’t regret having the time of your life being social with others and let your Gemini man regret not being there with you. 6. Avoid Being Needy and Dependent Learning to take care of your own needs without relying on others is the only approach to stop acting in a desperate manner. Let your Gemini man get in touch with you first; he's intrigued. Do not really avoid his texts, but if you do respond, cut off the chat by informing him that you must go to attend something extremely exciting to which he is not welcome. 7. Leave a Memento Behind Try to leave a keepsake behind if you visit your ex's home in the near future so that he remembers you and the pleasant times you shared. Geminis have a tendency to forget things easily, thus they frequently need physical reminders of the person they're with. 8. Give Him Space Perhaps he is going through a stage where he has to experience life without you. So refrain from making frantic calls or phoning his number when high. Let him pursue you rather. Sometimes everyone needs their own place. Moreover, some of us require more room than others. Wait till the appropriate moment to act. 9. Consider a Makeover Modify your appearance to really get your Gemini man's attention. He'll be startled to see a change in you if you haven't seen one another in a bit. A makeover will alter how he perceives you because Geminis adore unexpected changes and surprises. He'll be so excited to see your fresh style. 10. Make It Worthwhile for Him to Stay A Gemini man frequently shifts his opinion and is confused. Sometimes it's hard to tell if he's being sincere or just playing a joke on you. Take things carefully to give him time to become truly charmed with you. Make him want to remain a part of the union. Showing your Gemini ex your carefree attitude will make him miss you more than anything else, so resist the desire to always be there for him.

