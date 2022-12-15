10 Ways To Make A Virgo Man Regret Losing You

Being the victim of a breakup, particularly with a Virgo man , is never trouble-free. Making him regret ending things with you can seem difficult because of his reputation for realism and rationale. They have great standards for both themselves and the individuals they date and are extreme overachievers. They can defy your efforts to convince them of your worth in their lives. However, you can always try a little more to show them that you are the ideal partner for them.

1. Don't Let Your Respect For Them Slip

Virgo Men prefer being treated with respect and having their efforts and decisions valued. No matter how painful the breakup is, if you want to bring this man back, never let go of your regard for him. He will regret losing a respectful partner in general if he observes you remaining cool-headed and collected throughout the breakup.

2. Allow Them Time To Consider Everything

Spending some time away can help your Virgo partner reflect on the problems in the relationship, de-stress, discover new coping mechanisms, and return to the relationship with a more positive outlook. Give him some time to think about and analyze his sentiments.

3. Bring Up Your Past With Them

Virgo men like to think about stuff, so they will undoubtedly reflect on your past interactions with them. It is always preferable to subtly bring up your past and evoke nostalgic feelings in them. You may probably show them old pictures of the two of you taken together or share some unforgettable memories with them.

4. Don’t Give Up On Them

Even if they make an effort to distance themselves from you, remember that they are taking their time to approach you in a more favorable manner. Even if they only have negative things to say to you, don't give up on your connection with them. This is a perfect opportunity to reassure him that you are there for him if he needs you, but you won't pressure him.

5. Pick Up A New Skill

Virgo men enjoy developing new talents and gaining new skills. Being intellectuals, they favor a mate who is a perfectionist just like them. You can study a skill that will allow you to gain meaningful knowledge to gain their attention. But don't forget to post about it on social media to let them know you aren't passing your time idly.

6. Be Somewhat Enigmatic

Virgo men are fascinated by secretive and mysterious people. Despite the fact that you are not in contact with them, be sure to capture their interest by doing something intriguing. Let him follow the events of your life as they unfold on social media.