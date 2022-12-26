10 Ways To Make An Aries Man Obsessed With You

Aries men are always filled with joy and fervor, so it can be really exciting to have a crush on them. He may even like the flattery if he discovers that you have feelings for him and are impressed by your efforts. After that, who knows, he might even drop some hints. Aries men desire a partner who is equally self-reliant, assured, and competent. Women who are timid or anxious and want to remain in their comfort zones are rarely appealing to these men. You need to be tough and have the same amount of flaming fire as him to truly approach him.

Complimenting him will catch his attention because Aries men enjoy being the center of attention. They act with a great deal of confidence but praises sort of confirm them. Therefore, when you run into your Aries crush, attempt to come up with some strong compliments that suit their personality.

2. Be A Flirt

The passion of Aries males is well recognized, and they enjoy flirtatious body gestures. They want to feel adorned, and if you reciprocate their typical flirtatious behavior, they would be pleased enough to have sought another bold companion. Be amusing to him by teasing him with a question or just playing around.

3. Be Courageous

Typically, daring people and those who can take charge of their actions are attractive to Aries men. Just put on a tough exterior for your crush, firmly refusing to give in to all his wants. He will try to overwhelm you, but you must have the courage to resist, which will entice him more.

4. Impress Him With Your Spontaneity

Aries are motivated by their liveliness and are constantly searching for novel and intriguing ways to fuel the spark in them. Be impulsive, and prove it to him by doing things that are out of the ordinary to intrigue and thrill him. Simply arranging a road trip at random or surprising them at work may cause them to be in awe of you.

5. Be Independent And Give Him Space

Aries men value individuals who can make their own decisions and do not always rely on others to make them happy. When his partner is dependent and clingy, an Aries man feels incredibly suffocated. He desires a sense of independence and personal space. Therefore, it is preferable to have your attachment style and to allow your crush their breathing room.

6. Show Off Your Sense Of Humor

It can be overwhelming to talk to your crush, but if you time your comedy just so, you can make them giggle. Just be careful not to upset them with your jokes. Send them jokes over texts and have fun with them to help your Aries man connect with you by exhibiting your sense of humor.

7. Make Him A Little Bit Jealous

Be certain to be friendly to other men when he is nearby! As a result, your Aries guy will feel a little jealous and lonely without you while the other guys are around. Talk to them and engage in light-hearted chat, but also pay your Aries guy passing attention so that he is aware of your continued interest in him.