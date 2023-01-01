10 Ways To Seduce An Aries Man

Intimacy is a way for most people to develop a deeper connection with their soulmates. But for guys ruled by the star sign Aries , their passionate fantasies help them escape the stresses of daily life. Whether it’s work pressure or spells of family drama, they use their chemistry with a great partner to blow off some steam. Although not all Aries are kinky, this Mars-ruled sign can surely have a few fetishes you may explore together. Asking about their desires while sharing some of your own is a good way to pique an Aries' interest. Read on to discover a few ways to seduce this fire sign.

The deep, dark desire of an Aries man is to pursue his crush in a mad chase. So, play hard to get and keep him interested. The thrill of the unattainable is what an Aries finds most alluring in any relationship. Call him over for a kinky conversation, and then later, stop paying attention to him. He will initiate contact for sure.

2. Clown Around With Him

For Aries, a great precursor to intimacy is a few great jokes and sharing a similar sense of humor. So, playfully tease him and handpick topics you are certain he won't take offense to. He will enjoy your lightheartedness and informal tone. This will make you completely irresistible in his eyes.

3. Dress In A Sultry Manner

An Aries man values visual pleasure. His instincts are often predictable and much like a caveman's. So appeal to his primitive side by dressing in a suggestive way to capture his attention.

4. Have A Witty Banter

This fire sign is drawn to intelligent persons. He will find you fascinating if you can keep up an intellectual conversation with him. An Aries will feel fantastic when you make him giggle uncontrollably after a clever tete-a-tete.

5. Hype Him Up

Since fire signs are their own biggest cheerleaders, flattery will go a long way with him. You'll be more attractive to him if you let him know how much you desire him. Compliment his outfits, his energy, or his tact. To entice him, tell him why you think he's so attractive.

6. Indulge His Fetishes

If you happen to be dating a kinky Aries, indulge his fetishes instead of shaming him for them. Most individuals love it when you embrace their wild side with quiet confidence.

7. Keep Things Interesting In The Bedroom

They'll appreciate it if you cut to the chase and manage to keep your love-making authentic. Because Aries tend to become bored easily, you must be open to experimentation in the boudoir.

8. Bring On Your Flirting A-Game

These guys are drawn to outspoken men or women, so avoid acting coy and get cheeky with them. Amaze them with your achievements, and amuse them with anecdotes when the two of you are chatting back and forth. Whenever possible, use sassy innuendo to make your interactions with him more amusing.

9. Convey To Him That He's The Only One You're Thinking About

Even when they are deeply in love, Aries are competitive. Every moment of the day that he is aware that you are considering him alone (and not your ex), he will believe he must woo you. Telling him that you are titillated by him will shift his focus to you.

10. Bait And Switch With Him

This man hates it when relationships become predictable. So, after you've allowed him to pursue you, alter your strategy. After both of you have expressed interest in one another, captivate him by sharing your unfiltered ideas on many aspects of life. Switch up the conversation, and be unavailable at times to make him transfixed by you.

Show your fearless side and an open-minded demeanor to seduce an Aries man. If this seems at all complicated, simply suggest that you want to invite him over. A direct approach may work best.