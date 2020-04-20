10 Young Adult novels you should read at least once in life

Young-adult novels are much more than just tales of high-school love. Here is a list of 10 young-adult books that are a masterpiece.

That being said, let’s talk about some young-adult books. Most people categorize the Y/A books as childish and cliché but that’s not true. It is unfair to think that these books are all about high-school romances because they are not. From dystopian sagas to more mature stories, this genre has a lot to offer. If you’re someone who loves the young-adult genre, here is a list of books you should read if you haven’t already.

Here are the 10 young-adult novels you should definitely read once in your life regardless of your age.

The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

Looking for Alaska, John Green

The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins

Harry Potter, J K Rowling

To Kill A Mockingbird, Harper Lee

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Benjamin Alire Saenz

The Sun is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkein

The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton

