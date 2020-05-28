11 coming of age Korean Dramas you should watch if you’re new to the dreamland

Looking for coming-of-age K-dramas? Check out these 11 South Korean dramas to walk down memory lane.

Coming-of-age or bildungsroman is a genre that focuses on the psychological and moral growth of the protagonist from youth to adulthood. The journey from youth to adulthood is a bittersweet experience for most of us. It’s a journey of first love, first heartbreak, loss of innocence, and a newfound responsibility that stirs up weird feelings inside. These emotions are perfectly portrayed in some K-dramas and today we are sharing a list with you to experience the same.

That’s right, K-dramas are not just romance. There is more to these dramas than what meets the eye. Many of these dramas beautifully depict friendship, teenage years and high school life (with some drama, of course). If you’re someone looking for coming-of-age dramas then this list will surely appeal to your taste.

Without further ado, here is a list of coming-of-age Korean dramas you should watch (in no particular order).

Age of Youth/ Hello, My Twenties!

This show follows the lives of five girls in their twenties who all reside in the same apartment and have extremely different personalities. It portrays the strong connection that builds on respect, love and friendship between the characters. It is funny, relatable and sensible too.

Sassy, Go Go

Sassy Go Go tells the story of the unpopular dance club and an elite group of high school students who are forced to come together for a competition. It is a character-driven drama and heartwarming that will steal your heart in no time.

The Reply Series

There are three K-dramas in the “Reply” Series: Reply 1994, Reply 1997, and Reply 1988. All these series follow a group of young students who are best friends and have known each other through thick and thin. One thing about this series is that it is so real and you see the real development of romantic relationships, family and friends. Favourite: Reply 1988.

The School Series

Another series that focuses on the lives of school students and their struggles in life. The main idea behind the series is to display the challenges faced by South Korean students as realistically as possible. It follows their problems, stress, flawed education system and friendships. Favourite: Who are you: School 2015 and School 2013.

Cheese in the Trap

This show revolves around a student named Hong Seol and the mysterious Yoo Jung who fall in love with each other. And then there is Beak In Ho who just melts your heart and you believe every emotion he goes through. The show has an open ending. So, watch this show with an open mind.

Dream High

This one tells the story of six students who work to achieve their dreams of becoming music stars. Like some of the other shows on the list, this drama also focuses on friendship and loyalty. This is a fun, fresh and full of heart drama.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

It is the journey of Mi Rae (a college student) who tries to build a new life filled with happy memories, after being bullied during school due to her appearance. This show tackles real problems like high beauty standards, bullying, judgmental society, and sexism. It teaches you how you are the most precious person to yourself, no matter what anyone says.

To The Beautiful You

This drama is based on the Japanese anime Hana-Kimi. It follows the life of Goo Jae Hee who lives in the United States and is bullied in school. She transfers to a Korean boy school after falling for the star athlete of the school. There is a catch: It's an all-boys school. This show got mixed reviews and if you can ignore a few flaws, then you should give this one a watch.

The Heirs

The Heirs or The Inheritors needs no introduction. One of the most popular k-dramas, this show follows the lives of rich heirs fighting for power and struggling with relationships.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Joo

The story revolves around a group of athletes who are chasing their dreams, experiencing and finding love for the first time, and growing up every step of the way. The chemistry is effortlessly believable and the show will definitely remind of the times you fell in love for the first time.

Boys Over Flowers

An intelligent but poor girl transfer to an elite high school, where she meets four of the richest and the most popular boys, together known as F4. For most of us, this show is the one that sucked us into K-dramas. Do watch it if you're new to Korean dramas!

Honourable Mentions:

Moment at Eighteen

Hi! School – Love On

Playful Kiss

Heartstrings

