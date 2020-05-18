12 K drama couples with sizzling chemistry we all love

Take a look at some of the best on-screen couples South Korean couples that have the best chemistry.

All K-drama fans can admit to the fact that Korean drama couples exude romance like no other. One of the most enticing parts of watching these shows is the cute love story excellently performed by the leading man and woman. Watching the sizzling chemistry of the couple on-screen in these dramas makes us go weak in the knees. From spine-tingling kisses to unforgettable romantic gestures, these K-dramas couples have definitely set some high standards (if you know, you know).

From Coffee Prince to Crash Landing on You, we have rounded up the 12 best couples with sizzling chemistry who make us wish they were a couple in real life, which was not an easy task. Why? Because K-dramas are swamping with couples with the best chemistry ever. So, don’t forget to give a shout out to your favourite K-drama couple.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the world of romance and take a look at 12 of the best K-drama couples till date (in no p articular order) .

Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye in "Coffee Prince"

One of the reasons why Coffee Prince was such a hit was because of the chemistry between the leads. Their chemistry was so strong that it was visible even when Eun Chan was pretending to be a boy. Certainly, one of the best K-dramas couples ever!

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in "Descendants of the Sun"

The Song-Song couple is everyone’s favourite and they ought to be! I mean they had perfect chemistry that even turned into a real romance. Even though they parted ways in real life, they will remain one of the best pairings on screen.

Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won in "Descendants of the Sun"

The second couple, Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won earn a well-deserved place in the list. The passion and sincerity between these two will definitely melt your heart and make you fall in love again.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin in "Crash Landing on You"

This forbidden love story of a South Korean heiress and a North Korean Soldier will leave you on pins and needles while you pray for them to be together.

Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo in "W: Two Worlds"

While Lee Jong Suk will forever be great in whatever role he does, it is in this drama that the romance between him and Han Hyo Joo exudes excellent chemistry. The great chemistry of the two can also be seen when the camera stopped rolling, making us wish that they were together for real.

Nam Joo-Hyuk and Lee Song-Kyung in "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo"

Who doesn’t love this “swag” couple? The cutest couple with the most non-problematic story on the list! This oh so adorable story of two University students who fall in love will definitely steal your heart if you still haven’t watched the show.

Park Min Young and Ji Chang Wook in "Healer"

Trust, support, shy glances, intense kisses, friendship – this couple is perfect! Regardless of the ups and downs in the show, their chemistry is off-the-roof. Both of these actors display amazing chemistry with almost everyone they are paired with, but both of them together is next-level great.

Je Hae Soo and Jang Jae Yeol from "It’s Okay, That’s Love"

This is a couple with real and mature problems like intimacy and mental illness. This is what an atual romance looks like between two adults. This couple makes you want to fall in love like no other.

Kim Soo Hyun and Jeon Ji Hyun in "My Love From Another Star"

A love story between an immortal alien from another star and another a cast-away mega-celebrity on earth. The chemistry between the leads is nothing short of amazing. This comical, serious and romantic couple makes all of us go crazy over their sizzling chemistry.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Woon in "Fight For My Way"

This list would not be complete without Park Seo Joon. Although he is incredible in all of them, the chemistry between these two is gold. It is adorable to see how he protects her and hides her as soon as she cries. Their chemistry is a perfect blend of great friendship and sweet romance.

Lee Dong Wook and Yoon In Na in "Goblin" and "Touch your Heart"

The chemistry between the leads is amazing too, but the chemistry between these two is magical. Thanks to the K-drama gods, they paired for another drama called Touch Your Heart. In this show, we get to see their innocence and depth of their emotions which makes them even more charming as a couple.

Park Hyung-Sik and Park Bo-Young in "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon"

One of the cutest couples ever! Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo -young's chemsitry can make anyone's heart flutter.

There are so many more great couples that K-dramas have. Don’t forget to mention your favourite in the comments section below.

