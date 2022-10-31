11 Mistakes Sagittarius Women Tend to Make in Relationships

Sagittarians have a lot of experience with romance and marriage. True to its flaming symbol beginnings, the shooter attracts lovers everywhere it goes. While Sagittarians are commonly fortunate in love, those who are fixated on them are more likely to struggle with their feelings. The Sagittarian makes a great friend or partner since they are intelligent, imaginative, and fun. The Sagittarian women are excellent spouses because they are unfailingly upbeat, social, and nice. On the other hand, they will tend to be honest and won't ever criticise their partners. Nevertheless, there are some mistakes they make in a love relationship .

1. They Love the Idea of Love More Than Their Actual Date

A Sagittarius is sincerely and deeply in love when they are dating. All of their love, care, and attention will be given to their companion. The main issue with a Sagittarius is that they have a tendency to fall in love quickly even when they don't know the other person all that well.

2. Overpromising And Under-Delivering

Sagittarius have a tendency to overpromise and underdeliver because they constantly want to impress their partner. However, this trait can lead them to make repeated promises that they either cannot or do not want to keep. They must consider whether they have the bandwidth or desire to agree to everything their spouse says or requests of before rushing to do so. Future resentment may be avoided in this way.

3. They Put Their Lover on A Pedestal

Sagittarius are prone to becoming lost in their various ideas and occasionally their imaginations. And because Sagittarius enjoy being in love, they can fail to notice obvious problems or warning signs in relationships, especially when they are first starting out. Before letting their emotions get entangled, Sagittarius should be honest with themselves about their compatibility with their lover.

4. Not Asserting Themselves Enough in The Relationship

Sagittarius are known for being indecisive, but constantly putting the onus on a partner or delaying commitments can be problematic. When it comes to relationship dynamics or even something as basic as where to eat, Sagittarius should assert themselves in partnerships and voice their demands rather than always giving their spouse the last say.

5. Nit-picking Their Partners

Generally speaking, Sagittarians have a bit of a double standard: they can be very critical of others yet are extremely sensitive when a lover gives them criticism. If you're a Sagittarius, watch out for coming out as judgemental or preachy to your spouse and work on graciously accepting their constructive criticism.

6. Being Radically Honest

A healthy relationship is built on honesty, and Sagittarians are particularly good at being truthful. They occasionally speak their minds too bluntly, which can come across as callous and damage the sentiments of others who are close to them. It would be wiser to butter up your truth and serve it with sensitivity.