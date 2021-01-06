  1. Home
11 Surprising facts about Capricorn zodiac sign

Capricorn zodiac season is from December 22 to January 19. These people are driven, focused, ambitious and grounded. So, here are some surprising facts about their personality.
11 Surprising facts about Capricorn zodiac sign
Capricorn season is from December 22 to January 19 and this sign is an earth element. Capricorns are hard-working people who are practical. They are driven, focused and grounded. So, check these surprising facts about this zodiac sign.

Surprising facts about the Capricorn zodiac sign:

1.Capricorns are often known as the most workaholic zodiac sign. They are hard-workers who will always put their job first before anything else. But sometimes, they need to slow down and find some personal time for themselves.

2.They are patient and disciplined as hell. And these traits help them to stick to things in the long run.

3.Capricorns have incredible instincts and they can read people’s mind quickly. They can understand people’s true intentions and motivations.

4.These people are generally calm and don’t get angry easily. But when they get angry, with their logical mind, they will show you the truth of everything.

5.Capricorns are fiercely ambitious and driven in their career. They always plan for their future goals and start working on them.

6.They are the reliable and dependable people who keep their words always and can never do the opposite of that.

7.They are great advisors and mentors for their closed ones and guide them in the right direction.

8.Before coming to any conclusion, they will always check the facts and evidence. They won’t come to any decision based on emotions.

9.Though these people are not emotional, they cannot forget or forgive easily if someone hurts them.

10.They always have high standards for everything. This might be considered as picky or fussy, but it is just having high standards for them.

11.They are clever and calculative people who speak fluent sarcasm.

Also Read: 5 Rudest zodiac signs as per the astrological chart

Credits :zodiacfire, getty images, pinkvilla

