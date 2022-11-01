12 Memes to Perfectly Encapsulate Cancer Energy

If you're a Cancerian, you’re probably that person who *everyone* turns to when they need assistance, whether it's to talk things out or just for a hug. You are possibly also very tuned in to the phases of the moon and experience moody spells. Your Sun sign, together with other significant factors like your natal charts and your Moon sign, does not entirely describe your astrological personality. But it does have a significant impact on how you think and behave. For the uninitiated, Cancer season typically lasts from June 21 to July 22 and the personality qualities most strongly linked with your sign will shine unusually bright during that month. Wondering what exactly are those qualities? Well, let us take you through them with some entertaining memes that perfectly spell out Cancer energy!

1. Cancer is Clingy and Here’s Proof! Cancerians are sensitive individuals but they can also be the clingiest partners who won’t leave you alone for a moment. Exasperated girlfriends of theirs can think they can get away. However, you will find that there’s nowhere to hide.

2. Cancerians Retreat into Their Shells to Avoid Dealing with Issues Right Away Cancer is symbolized by the crab and it’s why this sign approaches their problems indirectly. If you hope to have clear communication by sorting things out with them after a fight, you may be surprised to find they have retreated to their shell to avoid a conversation with you.

3. They are Constant Worriers Being a Cancer means being sensitive, imaginative and intuitive. But this zodiac sign's inhabitants are constantly on edge. They actually overthink things so much that most of them seem paranoid. It's hilarious to see them lose their minds over trivial stuff.

4. Saying They are Family-Oriented Would Be an Understatement Those born under the sign of Cancer are the most family-oriented since they are very perceptive and understanding of other people's attitudes and emotions. They are the most entertaining individuals of all, which is one of the reasons they make such fantastic girlfriends.

5. They Love Their Moms with A Ferocity One widely known fact regarding Cancer is that they have a really tight relationship with their mothers. And indeed, Cancer loves to see her mother taking care of herself and being happy, much like Libra and Taurus do. The Cancerian girl may be dating you but it’s her mama that’s on the back of her mind pretty much all the time.

6. Cancer Are Hardcore Foodies This sign is a foodie at heart. It's hilarious to see them lose their minds over getting hangry and lovely to see them tucking into food.

7. Cancerians Hate to Admit Defeat or Take Criticism One widely known fact regarding headstrong Cancer is that they hate accepting feedback or admitting that another person was right and they were wrong about any matter.

8. They Are Unapologetic Homebodies You will spot them enthusiastically making plans with friends, but they would be the first ones ready with a long list of excuses on why they can’t make it. The truth is that they prefer staying in their cosy home with a nice plate of pasta.

9. They are Maternal and Easily Catch Baby Fever As they are the mothers of the zodiac and the sign ruled by the Moon, Cancers are very emotional, loving, and kind. They have strong maternal instincts that set them apart from other mothers and are filled with strong values of love and care.

10. They are Moody Cry Babies Most Cancers are very tuned in to the phases of the moon and experience moody spells. They are also known to cry at the drop of a hat and enjoy doing so.

11. They Detest Crowded Places and Crave Their Own Company These moody crabs truly enjoy their own company and are perfectly happy to be left alone. The best part of their day would be leaving a crowded office or public space to head home and be alone.

12. They Famously Bottle Up Their Emotions This sensitive zodiac sign is of the opinion that emotions can be temporarily ignored by brushing them under the rug. But they experience a lot of tension and anxiety as a result of holding these inside rather than addressing them openly, and some Cancerians even get a nervous breakdown.

The best part about their benevolent aura is that these folks give their life and work a personal touch by truly caring about what they do and who they do it for. In general, they are kind and sensitive, but they will passionately protect the people they care about!

