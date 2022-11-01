12 Memes to Perfectly Encapsulate Leo Energy

Leos possess quite a regal persona, similar to the lions they are named after. The season of Leos falls between July 23 and August 22 and people who belong to this fire sign are prominent as born leaders. They are brimmed with positive energy and are hella passionate about their work. Self-obsessed is the perfect term that speaks up the personality of a Leo. Moreover, Leos are ultimately strong, loving, generous and bold and these souls never think twice before speaking up their hearts and mind as they are not afraid of anyone. Leos are filled with sarcasm, have a great sense of humour and never welcome criticism with open arms in their territory. Furthermore, they are not very comfortable with strangers but once they build their trust and respect for someone, they get selectively extroverted and can amaze you with their multiple other humorous personas. They are exceedingly protective of their near and dear ones and never hesitate in helping or assisting people around them. Leo-born people hold an imaginary crown over their heads which is only visible to them. Their courageous, bright, and goal-oriented characteristics make them dissimilar from others. Here check out the list of 12 hysterical memes that totally sum up the sassy and sweet energy of Leos.

Though Leos are highly bold and audacious, they get all awkward around random strangers and the inner them is ready to wish parting salutations in 2 minutes.

Leos are self-absorbed people and for them, they can never get wrong. Their way of saying things might be inappropriate but guess what, their self-worth will never allow them to accept their inaccuracies.

Leos and drama walk hand-in-hand! They love being loud and flashy and have the ability to take the problem over the top. Moreover, their ego can only be satisfied with attention.

Leos are generous beings who surely love to help but only when someone asks them to help! These souls like being asked! So, until and unless you request them for help, they are not going to open their doors for you.

Leos are known for their multiple personalities! Their partner doesn’t need a mom, sister, brother or friend separately as a Leo is a perfect blend of all of these and can easily entertain their partner with whatever they want!

Leos might sound tough and sturdy from the outside but after their exterior shells get open, they are cushion-like soft! They can’t resist and always end up giving multiple chances to those who make puppy faces in front of them.

Leos are big-time overthinkers! No matter how small the situation is, their process of thinking, plotting and planning takes the tiniest of things to a whole new level.

Leos's energy cannot jiggle-jiggle with strangers since they are introverts! But once they are around people who they trust and know, they become a beautiful rainbow- bright, happy and cheerful.

When it comes to people they love, Leos are a little possessive and can easily get jealous when their partner stares or talk to another person.

Do you ever see a Leo who is not self-infatuated? Leos are their own favourites!

Leos are introverted in nature! But once they judge the person they met from tip to toe, they reveal their completely different identity that can amaze anyone. Do notice the change!

Leos can manage their tasks like a pro and doesn’t like asking for help or favours from anyone. Do you also know a Leo who has all the aforementioned characteristics? Tag them and let them comprehend their uber-unique character themselves!

