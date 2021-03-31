12 Obvious signs you are addicted to online shopping

Online shopping has made our lives extremely easy as now we don’t need to go anywhere for purchasing our necessary things. They all can be delivered to our doorstep. But are you addicted to shopping? 12 signs to spot that.

Whatever happens, we can never say NO to shopping. After all, it makes us feel good, confident, and happy and we get some new stuff to our collection. And we are most attracted to online shopping as we can have everything delivered to our doorstep. So, online shopping might often be an addiction to some people. When you get addicted to online shopping, then it becomes your habit to shop every day. It doesn’t only affect you financially, but also makes you impulsive about your collection. You keep thinking that you don’t have anything and need more. So, how do you recognize if you are addicted to online shopping? Here are some signs to spot it.

1.You think you cannot stop shopping online at all even if you want to. You may have tried to stop it but couldn’t.

2. Online shopping has not only affected you financially but also damaged your relationship and work.

3.You tend to get involved in arguments with your close friends and family regarding online shopping as they are concerned about you.

4.You have only one thing to think about in your whole day and that is online shopping.

5.You feel better and relaxed when you shop online properly.

6.And you get irritated and angry when you cannot shop online.

7.Whatever you purchase online, you always hide those stuff. Because you think people will consider them as a waste of money. So, you don’t want to show those things to others.

8.You often feel very guilty when you start doing online shopping.

9.You tend to do online shopping without any reason, even if you don’t need those things.

10.Even if you cannot afford something, you still manage to buy that from online shopping sites.

11.You tend to scroll through the Ecommerce sites unnecessarily. And you cannot stop yourself from doing that.

12.You use online shopping sites to divert your mind or to distract yourself from other things. Online shopping has been your coping strategy.

