12 Powerful quotes by Martin Luther King Jr that are a must read

Intelligence, confidence, leadership, and determination can all be synonymous with the American Minister Martin Luther King Jr. He had a radical personality and that is why he is still remembered as one of the most phenomenal leaders of all times.

His views, opinions, and speeches were remarkable as was his personality. He was a dreamer and a believer in things. His practical approach towards life along with his empathy towards many helped him reach a stage in people’s hearts that many only dreams of.

Here are a few powerful, popular and striking quotes by the leader to help you gain confidence and determination towards your goal as well as be able to realise the true essence of life.

“Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

“Science investigates; religion interprets. Science gives man knowledge, which is power; religion gives man wisdom, which is control. Science deals mainly with facts; religion deals mainly with values. The two are not rivals.”

“We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”

“There is nothing more tragic than to find an individual bogged down in the length of life, devoid of breadth.”

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”

“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

“Every man lives in two realms: the internal and the external. The internal is that realm of spiritual ends expressed in art, literature, morals, and religion. The external is that complex of devices, techniques, mechanisms, and instrumentalities by means of which we live.”

“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”

“I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.”

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.”

