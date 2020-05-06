12 Timeless South Korean dramas that are worth rewatching

Take a look at some of the most loved Korean dramas you can binge-watch over and over again.

Everyone has their own taste, but some things are unanimously loved. Today, we are talking about some timeless Korean dramas. There are certain K-dramas that you re-watch despite knowing the entire plot by heart. After days of jumping from one new plot to another, you feel like going back to an old favourite. There is something about the chemistry between the actors and the storyline that makes you want to watch some shows again. If this happens with you, you are not alone.

We can’t help it because K-dramas are truly a whole different genre! There is romance, comedy, twists, amazing chemistry and much more. One moment you will laugh out loud, making your mom think you are part crazy and at the other moment, you find yourself reaching for a tissue to wipe your tears, making your mom think you have completely lost it. It takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, and that’s why people love Korean dramas.

Check out the list of 12 timeless South Korean dramas you can watch over and over again.

Descendants of the Sun

Healer

Coffee Prince

My Love From The Star

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Reply 1988

W: Two Worlds

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

While You Were Sleeping

Goblin

The Heirs

Kill Me, Heal Me

