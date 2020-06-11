13 Reasons Why: Life lessons that this gut wrenching show taught us

"13 Reasons Why" is one of the most popular shows of the decade. Here are some life-changing lessons this series taught all of us.

“13 Reasons Why” is one of the most popular shows that was able to tug at viewers’ heartstrings for its powerful content. Ever since its inception, this show has been about mental health and struggles faced by high school students. From powerful scenes to some devastating ones, this series teaches us unforgettable life lessons. As the show comes to an end with season 4 this month, we bring to you some lessons that this series taught each one of us.

While seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix series might have been a little bit of a melodramatic mess, but you can’t ignore the fact that the show touches upon some sensitive yet true mental health issues affecting millions of teenagers around the world. Even though season 4 got mixed reviews, there are several reasons why everyone should watch this show at least once.

That said, here are some life lessons Netflix’s "13 Reasons Why" taught us.

1. The series is fictional, but it is extremely relatable as it sheds light on issues we can all relate to. One of the things that this series teaches us is that we don’t know everyone’s story. They might be covering a harsh reality with a smile on their face. Anyone could be hurting so be kind and steer clear of unnecessary criticism.

2. Speaking hurtful words without being mindful can have a negative impact on someone. Hannah Baker’s story tells us how devastating they can be for someone. So, think before you say cruel or unkind things to others.

3. In the first season, Clay Jensen never gets to tell how he really feels for Hannah. His words could have saved her and made her realize that she matters. So, if you love someone, express it before its too late. You never know that might be the one thing that could help them overcome the hardships of life.

4. It's amazing how words have the power to build or destroy someone’s world. They can help someone or they can demotivate or ruin someone's life. Think twice before you spread a rumour you don’t even know is true. It could lead to dire consequences because you don’t know how the other person will take it.

5. It’s important to speak up about your problem. From Hannah to Jessica to Clay, several characters in the show try to hide how they really feel inside. Communicating with your loved ones before it gets out of control is important to control the situation before it blows out of proportion.

6. Never ignore a cry for help. It might not be a theatrical cry but if you hear someone mention words like depression, suicide, or help – don’t ignore it. In the show, it is depicted through the conversation between Hannah and her high school counsellor who ignored all the alarms.

7. Almost every character in the show suffers from depression, anxiety, stress, or some other kind of mental health issue. In fact, WHO states that one in four people in the world is suffering from a mental health disorder. So, this show sent out the message that it can affect anyone. A lot of people suffer from mental health issues, but suicide or any other outrageous behaviour is not how you deal with it.

