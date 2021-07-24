14 Hilarious dialogues from the popular movie 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a popular Hindi romantic comedy that was also the debut of Aamir Khan’s nephew and lead actor of the movie Imran Khan. The film also starred Genelia D'Souza It is a story of 6 friends, two of which were mistaken as lovers by their parents. But later, they also understand that they are not only best friends of each other, they love each other. This movie includes some of the funniest dialogues which are given below.
2-“Mujhe ladna nahi tha ... par tune koi choice nahi chhoda”
3-“Teri mom ne kabhi sabun se tera mooh nahi dhoya kya? ... kitni gaaliyan deti hai”
4-“Aditi: Amit, you son of a bitch!!
Amit: Ek to tu acha dikhta nahi, Do tu garib hai, Teen to aise gayega to kaun si ladki tere ko pyaar karegi, jay
Jay: Koi na koi garib badsurat ladi mil jayegi, jo mujh se bura gati ho
Amit: Sad, Aditi, garib nahi warna tu usse shaadi kar sakta”
5-"Yes i am running, sometimes thats what all we can do".
6-"Just take for example, mujhe nahin lagta tumhare parents ek dusre ke bina jee nahin sakte".
7-’Yeh pagal hai kya, himmat hai, joh aditi se shaadi kar raha hai".
8-"Dost hai na, doston ki apni jagah hoti hai".
9-"Main doctor ke paas gaya tha, meri reports aah gayi hai, aur kitne logo ko maut ki surahi se sharaab pilaugi tum".
10-"Pyara sa ladka chahiye hota, toh tujhse shaadi kar leiti, I want a man".
11-"College ke paanch saal kahan chale gaye".
12-"Tum aur tumhara pura khandaan pagal hai".
13- "Tumhari baari hai, lekin mood mera hai".
14-"Fhatu tu teri maa, tera baap, tera pura khandaan, kutte aah tujhe dikhati hun".
Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Tisca Chopra