14 Hilarious dialogues from the popular movie 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

2-“Mujhe ladna nahi tha ... par tune koi choice nahi chhoda”

3-“Teri mom ne kabhi sabun se tera mooh nahi dhoya kya? ... kitni gaaliyan deti hai”

4-“Aditi: Amit, you son of a bitch!!

Amit: Ek to tu acha dikhta nahi, Do tu garib hai, Teen to aise gayega to kaun si ladki tere ko pyaar karegi, jay

Jay: Koi na koi garib badsurat ladi mil jayegi, jo mujh se bura gati ho

Amit: Sad, Aditi, garib nahi warna tu usse shaadi kar sakta”

5-"Yes i am running, sometimes thats what all we can do".

6-"Just take for example, mujhe nahin lagta tumhare parents ek dusre ke bina jee nahin sakte".

7-’Yeh pagal hai kya, himmat hai, joh aditi se shaadi kar raha hai".

8-"Dost hai na, doston ki apni jagah hoti hai".

9-"Main doctor ke paas gaya tha, meri reports aah gayi hai, aur kitne logo ko maut ki surahi se sharaab pilaugi tum".

10-"Pyara sa ladka chahiye hota, toh tujhse shaadi kar leiti, I want a man".

11-"College ke paanch saal kahan chale gaye".

12-"Tum aur tumhara pura khandaan pagal hai".

13- "Tumhari baari hai, lekin mood mera hai".

14-"Fhatu tu teri maa, tera baap, tera pura khandaan, kutte aah tujhe dikhati hun".

