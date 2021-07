15 Hilarious dialogues from Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met

Jab We Met is one of the most popular and feel-good movies of Imtiaz Ali. The main leads Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were highly praised for their acting. There are some of the popular dialogues in the movie that teach us to love ourselves and see the life with a different perspective. So, here are some of the most hilarious dialogues from the movie.

1- Mein apni favourite hoon!

2- Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai, tab koi sahi galat nahi hota…

3- Aisa lag raha tha jaise kuch galat ho raha ho, jaise koi train chhoot rahi ho…

4- Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye… ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye

5- Tu original piece hai, maloom hai na tujhe? Aisa dosara nahi hai…

6- Jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wahi milta hai…

7- Tum hamesha aaise hi bakwaas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai?

8- Bachpan se hi na mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai, by god!

9- Sikhni hoon main Bhatinda ki!