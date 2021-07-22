15 Iconic dialogues from the popular movie Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most popular movies that was also adopted in Hindi cinema as the Thugs of Hindustan. Keira Knightley, Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom starrer Pirates of the Caribbean has some of the most iconic dialogues that are worth remembering. Some of the are given below.

1-“I’m dishonest, and a dishonest man you can always trust to be dishonest. Honestly, it’s the honest ones you want to watch out for, because you can never predict when they’re going to do something incredibly stupid.”

2- “The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem. Do you understand?”

3- “I’ve got a jar of dirt!”

4- “If you were waiting for the opportune moment, that was it.”

5- “The code is more what you'd call 'guidelines' than actual rules."

6- “You are without a doubt the worst pirate I’ve ever heard of.” (James Norrington) “But you have heard of me.”

7- “Not all treasure’s silver and gold, mate.”

8- “This is either madness, or brilliance. It’s remarkable how often those two traits coincide.”

9- “I’m disinclined to acquiesce to your request.”

10- "No Survivors? Then Where Do The Stories Come From, I Wonder."

11- "This Shot Is Not Meant For You."

12- "Why Fight When You Can Negotiate?"

13- "Drink Up Me Hearties, Yo Ho!"

14- "Mate, If You Choose To Lock Your Heart Away, You'll Lose Her For Certain."

15- "My Tremendous Intuitive Sense Of The Female Creature Informs Me That You Are Troubled."

