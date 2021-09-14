15 Most happy and feel good quotes of all time

15 Most happy and feel good quotes of all time
The pandemic has been pretty hard on all of us. The lack of socialising, perpetual work from home and the altered lifestyle has made our mental health go for a toss! Such testing times, have compelled us to always be on edge and battle our anxiousness every single day. During such a time, a dose of happiness can definitely help us feel better!

 

So here are some of the most feel-good and happy quotes that will make you feel grateful, relaxed and at ease. It will make you let go of your negative emotions and will instil you with a sense of optimism.

 

 

 

“Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.” – Ausonius

 

“Happiness doesn’t depend on any external conditions; it is governed by our mental attitude.” – Dale Carnegie

 

“The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” – Henry Ward Beecher

 

“True happiness arises, in the first place, from the enjoyment of one’s self.” – Joseph Addison

 

“Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” – Marthe Troly-Curtin

 

“Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.” – Dale Carnegie

 

“If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more.” – Roy T. Bennett

 

“For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

 

 

“Happiness depends upon ourselves.” – Aristotle

 

“Happiness is a state where nothing is missing.” – Naval Ravikant

 

“Be happy. It’s one way of being wise.” – Colette

 

“Being happy is not the only happiness.” – Alice Walker

 

“The most simple things can bring the most happiness.” – Izabella Scorupco

 

“Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory.” – Albert Schweitzer

 

“We don’t laugh because we’re happy – we’re happy because we laugh.” – William James

 

