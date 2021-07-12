15 Most powerful dialogues to remember from the movie The Joker

The Joker movie deals with the life of Arthur Fleck the villain of Batman and shows the painful life he had to deal with for the harshness of the society. So, here are 15 most powerful dialogues from the movie.

The Joker actually depicts the story of the villain of the superhero Batman. Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian, suffers from a medical disorder and is treated by the society with a harsh and rude way. He has to tolerate a lot of hatred, bullying, trolling, throughout the movie. So, apart from the robust acting, this film also portrays the hypocrisy of the society and reveals the harsh truth of it. The Joker also showcases some of the most powerful dialogues that will always be worth remembering.

1-“I used to think that my life was a tragedy, but now I realize, it’s a comedy.”

2-“My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face. She told me I had a purpose: to bring laughter and joy to the world.”

3-“ You’re the only one that’s ever been nice to me.”

4-“All I have are negative thoughts.”

5-“I thought it was going to bother me, but it really hasn’t.”

6-“I just don’t want to feel so bad anymore.”

7-“When you bring me out, can you introduce me as Joker?”

8-“The worst part of having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don’t.”

9-“Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?”

10-“Have you seen what it’s like out there, Murray? Everybody just yells and screams at each other. Nobody’s civil anymore! Nobody thinks what it’s like to be the other guy.”

11-“ I mean, don’t you have to be funny to be a comedian?”

12-“For my whole life, I didn’t know if I even really existed. But I do, and people are starting to notice.”

13-“I think I felt better when I was locked up in the hospital.”

14-“Everybody is awful these days. It’s enough to make anyone crazy. If it was me dying on the sidewalk, you’d walk right over me. I pass you everyday and you don’t notice me!”

15-“I know it seems strange, I don’t meant make you uncomfortable, I don’t know why everyone is so rude, I don’t know why you are; I don’t want anything from you. Maybe a little warmth, maybe a hug dad, may be a bit of common decency!”

