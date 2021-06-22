15 Most promising dialogues from Dear Zindagi that teach us a lot about life

Dear Zindagi doesn’t only have a good plotline, but it has some of the important dialogues that help us see the life from a different perspective. So, here are 15 dialogues from the movie that teach a lot.

Dear Zindagi is one of the most promising movie in the Bollywood industry that teaches us to look at our life with a different and positive approach. There are numerous inspirational dialogues in the movie that help us stay thankful towards our life and stop complaining for every little thing. So, here are some of the most prominent dialogues of the movie that we should remember always.

“Don’t let your past blackmail your present, to ruin your beautiful future”

“Kabhi kabhi hum mushkil rasta sirf is liye chunte hai, kyun ki humein lagta hai, important cheezein paane ke liye humein mushkil rasta apnana chahiye. Apne aap ko punish karna bahut zaroori samajhte hai. But why? Aasaan rasta kyun nahi chun sakte? Kya burai hai us mein? Khaas karke jab us mushkil ka saamna karne ke liye hum taiyaar hi nahi hai!”

“Albert Einstein ne kaha tha, pagal woh hota hai joh roz roz same kaam karta hai, magar chahta hai ki nateeja alag ho.”

“Jab hum apne aap ko achhi tarah samajh lete hai, to dusre kya samajhte hai, it doesn't matter. Not at all!”

“Genius woh nahi hota jiske paas har sawaal ka jawab ho, Genius woh hota hai jiske paas har jawaab tak pahunchne ka patience ho!”

“Tum agar khul ke ro nahi sakogi, toh khul kar hass kaise paogi!”

“Zindagi mein jab koi pattern banta ya koi aadat banti dikhai de na, toh uske baare mein achhi tarah se sochna chahiye, genius is about knowing when to stop.”

“Agar hum apni zindagi ka steering wheel apne haath mein nahi lenge na, toh koi doosra driver seat par baith jayega.”

“Zindagi ek jigsaw puzzle ki tarah hai; mere jaise log us puzzle ke khoye hue tukde, sirf dhoondne aur jodne mein madad kar sakte hai, par only you can complete the puzzle!”

“We are all our own teachers in the school of life.”

“Safe feel karne ke liye pehle saare dar mitana zaroori hai! “

“Bachchpan main jab rona aata hai, toh bade bolte hai aasun pocho. Jab gussa aata hai, toh bade kehte hai smile taaki ghar ki shanti bani rahe. Nafrat karna chahe, toh ijazat nahi di. Aur jab pyaar karna chahe, toh pata chala ye saala emotional system hi gadbada gaya, kaam nahi kar raha, cannot function. Rona, gussa, nafrat kuch bhi khul ke express nahi karne diya. Ab pyaar kaise express kare?”

“Hum itni kursiyan dekhte hai ek khareedne se pehle phir apna life partner choose karne se pehle opyions dekhne mein kya problem?”

“Keep the child in you alive”

“Losing friends as you grow up is a sign of growing up."

Also Read: 10 Beautiful dialogues and poems from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to live in the moment always

Share your comment ×