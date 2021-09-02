15 Motivational quotes to awaken your inner strength

Inner strength is something that we all have but are not aware of. It is an attribute that comes out only when we are at our lowest or are faced with a difficult or uncomfortable situation. It is that power that keeps us going and compels us to never give up in the face of a challenge. It makes us believe in ourselves and our capabilities.

So if you have been feeling low or dull for quite some time and want to awaken your inner strength, then read these motivational quotes.

“You have power over your mind―not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” ―Marcus Aurelius

“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” Edith Wharton

“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle

“The only place where your dream becomes impossible is in your own thinking.” – Robert H Schuller

“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow; it empties today of its strength.” – Corrie Ten Boom

“Nobody will believe in you unless you believe in yourself.” -Liberace

“One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men, but no machine can do the work of one extraordinary man.” – Elbert Hubbard

“Don’t say you don’t have enough time. You have exactly the same number of hours per day that were given to Helen Keller, Pasteur, Michaelangelo, Mother Teresa, Leonardo da Vinci, Thomas Jefferson, and Albert Einstein.” – H. Jackson Brown

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”– Mark Twain

Look well into thyself, there is a source of strength which will always spring up if thou wilt always look.” – Marcus Aurelius

“We may get knocked down on the outside, but the key to living in victory is to learn how to get up on the inside.” – Joel Osteen

“Beautify your inner dialogue. Beautify your inner world with love, light and compassion. Life will be beautiful.” – Amit Ray

“There is a strange comfort in knowing that no matter what happens today, the Sun will rise again tomorrow.” – Aaron Lauritsen

“You have to rely on whatever sparks you have inside.” – Lisa Kleypas

“The sun shall always rise upon a new day and there shall always be a rose garden within me. Yes, there is a part of me that is broken, but my broken soil gives way to my wild roses.” – C. JoyBell C.

Also Read: Are you an extroverted social butterfly? Here are some tips to take a break and look within