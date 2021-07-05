15 Popular dialogues from F.R.I.E.N.D.S to cherish the old days once again

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is one of the most popular TV shows that got international fame. So, here are 15 dialogues from this show that are worth remembering.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is not just a TV series, it’s an emotion which people can connect to and relate to their own life with friends. This series and its stars received international fame through it and people will always remember this popular show and its characters. Recently, F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion has been released in OTT platform. So, here are some of the best dialogues from the TV series.

1-“Well, maybe I don’t need your money. Wait, wait, I said maybe!”

2-“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.”

3-“Could I be wearing any more clothes?”

4-“What’s not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!”

5-“Okay, you have to stop the Q-Tip when there’s resistance.”

6-“Oh, come on, Will, just take off your shirt and tell us.”

7-“They don’t know that we know they know we know.”

8-“You can’t just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?"

9-“Come on, Ross, you’re a paleontologist. Dig a little deeper.”

10-“I’ve got this uncontrollable need to please people.”

11-“If you want to receive emails about my upcoming shows, please give me money so I can buy a computer.”

12-“I think the most romantic song is the one Elton John wrote for the guy from Who’s the Boss.”

13-“Isn’t this exciting! I earned this! I wiped tables for it, I steamed milk for it, and it was totally… not worth it. Who’s FICA? Why’s he getting all my money?”

14-“You are not even man enough to get the channel that carries the sport.”

15-“Hey, yeah, we could all sleep together, and then one of us could get amnesia.”

