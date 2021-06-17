15 Popular quotes of Charlie Chaplin to have a positive approach towards your life

Charlie Chaplin has always motivated us with his valuable words. So, here are some popular quotes to stay motivated in your life from the legend.

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was one of the most noted personalities whose words inspire us to stay positive and motivated towards life. His acting has always made us laugh and filled our heart with lots of happiness. The legend has always inspired us with some of his valuable words. So, here are some inspirational quotes from Charlie Chaplin to stay motivated in your life.

“Life is a beautiful magnificent thing, even to a jellyfish.” – Charles Chaplin

“You'll never find a rainbow if you're looking down” - Charlie Chaplin

“I always like walking in the rain, so no one can see me crying.” - Charlie Chaplin

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles.” - Charlie Chaplin

“A man's true character comes out when he's drunk.” - Charlie Chaplin

“We think too much and feel too little.” - Charlie Chaplin

“You'll find that life is still worthwhile, if you just smile.” - Charlie Chaplin

“Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself” - Charlie Chaplin

“To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it.” - Charlie Chaplin

“Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.” - Charlie Chaplin

“Imagination means nothing without doing.” - Charlie Chaplin

“Perfect love is the most beautiful of all frustrations because it is more than one can express.” - Charlie Chaplin

“Life can be wonderful if you're not afraid of it. All it takes is courage, imagination ... and a little dough.” - Charlie Chaplin

“We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity; more than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost.” - Charlie Chaplin

“That's the trouble with the world. We all despise ourselves.” - Charlie Chaplin

