15 Underrated South Korean bands you should be listening to

Love K-pop? Here is a list of 15 underrated South Korean groups to check out.

Raise your hand if you like K-pop. South Korean pop music or K-pop is becoming more of a global phenomenon. With a wide range of pop sounds, amazing dancing skills and great lyrics, K-pop music is here to stay. While some groups have made a mark in the world with the great talent they have, some have not received the same kind of attention. This post aims at elevating the talented K-pop groups that you should be listening to.

You must have heard about BTS, Blackpink, Mamamoo, GFriend, EXO, Got7, Monsta X and other popular K-pop idol groups, but various other idol groups haven't got the recognition they deserve. Hence, we are putting together 15 incredible K-pop groups that are underrated and deserve your attention. Don’t forget to tell us if we missed your favourite group in the comments section below.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the world of K-pop and check some underrated yet super-talented South Korean groups.

Day6

Consisting of 5 members, this boy group debuted in 2015 under JYP entertainment. These are some of the most talented artists in the K-pop industry - they even play their own instruments.

The Rose

The Rose is a group of 4 members who often get overlooked despite being one of the most incredible performers. They debuted in the year 2017 with their single ‘Sorry’.

KARD

K.A.R.D is a co-ed band (quite rare in the K-pop industry) consisting of 2 male and 2 female members. This group officially debuted in 2017.

In2it

A 6-member band who debuted in the year 2017 with “Amazing”. They had their first tour in India in 2019. They won hearts with their performance on “The Jawani Song” from the movie Student of the Year 2.

VIXX

This is also a 6-member boy band who debuted in the year 2012. However, it has been reported that 5 members of the band have renewed their contracts with their agency but one of the members called Ravi will not be renewing his contract.

ASTRO

This boyband is a 6-member group who debuted in 2016 under Fantagio Entertainment. They have released their latest mini-album “Blue Flame” in November 2019.

SF9

This 9-member group debuted in 2016 with their first single album, Feeling Sensation. They have a solid discography as well as great members who are candid with their fans about their dreams.

Nu’est

It is a 5-member group who debuted in 2012. One of the members of the group Minhyun was promoted as a member of the group Wanna One, while others were promoted as a sub-unit NU’EST W.

VAV

This talented 7-member boy band who also visited India last year to meet their fans known as VAMPZ. They debuted in 2015 under A-Team entertainment.

AZM

The 4-member group’s name stands for their intention to explore all genres of music (A-Z). They started their career in 2019 with their song “Edge”.

Dreamcatcher

A 7-member girl group with amazing vocals and complex choreography deserves all the attention in the world. They debuted in 2017.

Block B

This group debuted with 7 members in 2011. This band has been around a long time but still haven’t received the recognition they deserve.

GWSN

This 7-member girl group debuted in 2018. They have a cool concept going on pretty much in all their songs.

iKON

Okay, they are not as underrated as the other groups but compared to their contemporaries, they haven’t received the same recognition.

A.C.E.

This 5-member group debuted in the year 2017. The name A.C.E. stands for Adventure Calling Emotions – a message to people to have emotions that urge them to go on adventures. Isn’t that cool?

Don’t forget to give a shout out to your favourite underrated K-pop group in the comments section.

