17 Whitening toothpastes that will give you the perfect smile

Most of the enjoyable things in life can stain your teeth. A cup of coffee, a glass of red wine and even things such as tomato sauce and blueberries can leave your teeth looking dingy. A professional teeth whitening treatment will cost you a fortune. Who doesn’t want a brighter, whiter smile? Teeth whitening has always been a popular sub-section of beauty, but at-home options, like whitening toothpastes, are a newer innovation. Whitening toothpastes work by either removing surface stains mechanically or whitening the teeth from the inside out via bleaching agents. Peroxide is probably the most popular one used. Over time, colors and stains from food and beverages build up in the enamel, so whitening toothpastes work to lift away stains without causing any damage to the structure of the tooth.

Our top picks for whitening toothpastes:

In this article:

1. 5 Major types of toothpastes

- Children’s Toothpaste

- Smokers Toothpaste

- Whitening Toothpaste

- Sensitive Teeth Toothpaste

- Herbal Toothpaste

2. How is whitening toothpaste different?

3. How long does a whitening toothpaste take to show results?

4. The proper brushing technique.





5 Major types of toothpastes:

1. Children’s Toothpaste

This type of toothpaste typically contains less fluoride than those designed for adults. This is because of the health risks posed to children who might accidentally ingest too much fluoride. Children’s toothpaste also has fewer abrasives in it since kids’ teeth are much more sensitive than those of adults. Additionally, children’s toothpaste is flavored with the candy-loving tastes of youngsters in mind.

2. Smokers Toothpaste

This toothpaste is formulated specifically for those who smoke tobacco. Smokers often find that their teeth become stained as a result of drawing tobacco smoke into their mouths. As time passes, tar causes teeth to become tainted with yellowish-brown patches. Toothpaste for smokers usually contains cleansing agents designed to make teeth look whiter.

3. Whitening Toothpaste

Even if people don’t smoke, they are still susceptible to dental stains that come about as a result of consuming certain kinds of foods such as coffee, tea or cola. Teeth-whitening toothpaste contains cleansers and abrasives that help remove or lessen the appearance of those stains.

4. Sensitive Teeth Toothpaste

Some individuals have teeth that are sensitive to hot or cold substances. Sensitive teeth toothpaste contains potassium nitrate, a substance which can help to reduce the painful sensations associated with this condition.

5. Herbal Toothpaste

This type of toothpaste is a popular option for people who are either sensitive to the ingredients in regular toothpaste or who simply want a more natural cleansing alternative. You should be aware that some of these toothpastes contain no fluoride. Dentists always recommend toothpastes that do contain fluoride because this ingredient protects enamel and strengthens teeth.

How is whitening toothpaste different?

Regular, non-whitening toothpastes are designed to help remove some surface stains as they clean teeth and improve the health of your mouth. Whitening toothpastes help make your smile brighter by removing even more surface stains.These toothpastes typically contain more abrasive ingredients, such as silica, which scrub the surface of the teeth.

How long does a whitening toothpaste take to show results?

After you start using a whitening toothpaste, it can take several weeks for you to see results. But be patient and be smart about your lifestyle. Keep in mind that, because a whitening toothpaste doesn't change the actual color of your teeth, you can undo results by continuing habits that contribute to stains on the teeth. If you continue to drink coffee and red wine, or smoke, you might not see the results you had expected from the toothpaste. Even healthy foods, such as beets and blueberries, can darken your teeth. Instead of avoiding healthy foods in the pursuit of whiter teeth, just remember to brush after eating.

17 Teeth whitening toothpastes for a perfect smile:

Scroll down and check out the best teeth whitening toothpastes that are safe on the enamel and give the perfect smile.

This intensive enamel repair whitening arctic breeze toothpaste is an advanced formulation in the pronamel family that helps actively repair acid weakened enamel for stronger, better and protected teeth. It helps deliver minerals deep into the enamel structure to help repair microdamage and rebuild enamel strength. It actively helps repair acid-weakened enamel for stronger, better protected teeth and helps minerals penetrate deep into the tooth's acid-weakened enamel surface, naturally helping to rebuild strength in areas of erosion for strong, healthy teeth. It restores natural whiteness and helps protect against the effects of acid erosion from daily acidic foods and drinks. This toothpaste offers lasting sensitivity relief, enamel strengthening, and fresh breath (with twice daily brushing).

Price: $24.59

Price: $24.59

Buy Now

Brighten your smile with this toothpaste that removes up to 80 percent of surface stains in 3 days and protects against future stains. This 3D white fluoride toothpaste also strengthens your tooth enamel and helps protect against cavities. It cleans in hard to reach areas and prevents future stains. This enamel safe fluoride toothpaste also helps prevent cavities.

Price: $15.09

Price: $15.09

Buy Now

When it comes to whitening, it is about lifting stains without taking the enamel too. Your teeth can and should be whitened without the use of harsh bleaches that damage your tooth structure, leading to sensitivity. This toothpaste will scientifically show you that the brightest smile can be achieved without causing your teeth any harm. With over 50 double-blind, university studies backing them up, Lumineux can proudly say that they clean, freshen and whiten without any harm. Lumineux is the only oral care company on the market that can claim that they are certified non-toxic and microbiome safe. That means their products actually work with your body to achieve oral health by protecting your good bacteria and detoxifying the bad. They're packed with ingredients that can nourish and help improve your oral health without preservatives, additives, or artificial dyes or flavorings.

Price: $6.29

Price: $6.29

Buy Now

Made with a breakthrough formula, this whitening toothpaste removes and prevents new stains. It fights bacteria on teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums for a healthy mouth. It contains stannous fluoride that helps prevent plaque, tartar, cavities and gingivitis. It also offers more benefits than ever before by including sensitivity relief, improved enamel strength, and odor neutralization (based on in vitro studies). The mint toothpaste flavor helps keep your breath fresh and fights bad breath.

Price: $16.13

Price: $16.13

Buy Now

This whitening toothpaste contains dentist recommended, hydrogen peroxide, giving 10 times whiter teeth. With a patented 3 percent hydrogen peroxide formula which deeply whitens beyond surface stains, this toothpaste not only removes surface stains, but also can penetrate to work below the tooth surface. It is a mint toothpaste that has a refreshing mint flavor that freshens breath. It is also an anticavity fluoride toothpaste that helps to protect against cavities. Add this Colgate whitening enamel toothpaste to your oral care routine for teeth whitening that safely whitens the inside as well as the outside of your teeth. It is vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free.

Price: $10.18

Price: $10.18

Buy Now

This toothpaste contains stannous fluoride that is a clinically proven ingredient for sensitivity relief. It targets and removes plaque bacteria to improve gum health and also freshens the breath. If you suffer from sensitive teeth and occasional gum problems, you are not alone. 40 percent of sensitivity sufferers report experiencing gum problems. This toothpaste has a dual action formula which has a clinically proven ingredient to effectively manage these two symptoms in one daily dual relief toothpaste. It builds a protective layer over sensitive areas to effectively relieve sensitivity, it targets and removes plaque bacteria, the main cause of gum problems and improves gum health.

Price: $15.76

Price: $15.76

Buy Now

Enjoy your favorite food and drinks without fear of unsightly stains with this toothpaste. This advanced daily-use toothpaste is formulated to remove tough stains and prevent new stains from sticking while actively restoring and strengthening tooth enamel. The formula helps fight stains like red wine, coffee and tobacco by targeting particles left behind from food and drink as 2 types of micro-polishers help to remove surface stains and tetrapotassium pyrophosphate helps prevent future buildup. Sodium fluoride restores enamel which strengthens teeth, making this combination effective at polishing away stains and keeping the teeth strong. For best results, brush twice daily or after consuming stain-causing food and drinks. When brushing, be sure to reach all surface areas of your teeth including along the gum line.

Price: $11.35

Price: $11.35

Buy Now

This toothpaste is formulated with a stain defense technology that helps remove stains and prevents new ones from setting for a smile that is 2 shades whiter and brighter. This toothpaste gently removes stains and plaque for a noticeably cleaner, brighter, and two-shades whiter smile. It also helps prevent new statins from setting. It has a special, low abrasion formula with peroxide for extra whitening power that will not damage the enamel. It goes beyond cleaning, giving you stronger, healthier teeth and gums.

Price: $5.24

Price: $5.24

Buy Now

Experience brilliant whitening results with Crest 3D White Brilliance Daily Cleansing Toothpaste and Whitening Gel System. The two-step system comes with a deep cleansing toothpaste and a whitening finisher. Step 1 cleans thoroughly and Step 2 polishes and whitens to keep your smile up to 99 percent as white as a professional polish. You can feel the difference after just one use. The deep cleanser uses gentle foaming action to provide you with a deep, thorough clean in hard-to-reach areas. It leaves you with fresher breath. Brush with the deep cleanser for one minute then spit. Without rinsing, proceed to the second tube for the whitening treatment. The peroxide gel finishes the brushing experience and provides a whitening benefit. Brush with the whitening gel for one minute, then rinse.

Price: $18.99

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

It's not just whitening - it's deep clean therapy with charcoal for your teeth! Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy toothpaste with charcoal gently whitens teeth by removing surface stains and gives you a clean, fresh feeling with its invigorating mint flavor. The paste is black and white striped, and whitens without the mess of charcoal powders. Also, it has fluoride that remineralizes weakened enamel to help strengthen teeth and fight cavities.

Price: $16.09

Price: $16.09

Buy Now

This V34 Color Corrector utilizes color correcting technology. Purple is directly opposite yellow on the color wheel and is therefore its complementary color, so a water-soluble purple dye is applied to your teeth to cancel out any yellow undertones. It is a non-invasive brightening treatment. Simply apply the v34 Color Corrector to your toothbrush like a regular toothpaste, and brush! The combination of two water-soluble dyes allow for any shade of yellow to be canceled for the brightest smile, without leaving behind any residue. It is intended for people who are looking to further brighten their teeth post-whitening, or already have a very white tooth shade and don't require a full treatment from the Teeth Whitening Kit. It increases the lightness and reduces the saturation of yellow stains, whereas V34 balances the warm and cool tones (hue) in your teeth to reveal a more vibrant shade of white.

Price: $29

Price: $29

Buy Now

Cali White has teamed up with Mother Nature to deliver a toothpaste with the most effective whitening and cleansing ingredients on earth. Powered by activated charcoal, certified organic coconut oil, and baking soda this chemical-free whitening wonder binds to stains and pulls plaque like a pro. It is clinically proven to whiten up to 7.7 shades whiter. Infused with the remineralizing properties of diatomaceous earth, tea tree oil, coconut oil, xylitol and peppermint oil. It is packed with all the ingredients needed for a natural everyday toothpaste.

Price: $8.99

Price: $8.99

Buy Now

Designed to whiten teeth, remineralize enamel, and support healthy gums. This toothpaste safely removes surface stains and inhibits plaque buildup 10 times better than leading toothpastes without sensitivity. This toothpaste is designed to whiten teeth and improve oral health while harnessing the power of Calprox, a proprietary formula of encapsulated calcium peroxide. No harsh abrasives mean a healthier enamel, and the inclusion of fluoride, calcium, and phosphates help build additional strength while protecting against cavities.

Price: $25

Price: $25

Buy Now

Say hello to a naturally friendly antiplaque toothpaste with Hello Antiplaque Whitening Toothpaste. This fluoride free toothpaste is thoughtfully formulated with high quality ingredients like farm grown peppermint, moisturizing coconut oil, and tea tree oil, to tame bad breath. This 3 pack of anti plaque toothpaste helps show tartar who's boss and naturally whitens teeth with friendly minerals and without the use of peroxide. It contains no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors, no peroxide, no synthetic dyes, no triclosan, no microbeads, no parabens, no SLS sulfates and these fluoride free toothpaste tubes are even gluten free.

Price: $14.24

Price: $14.24

Buy Now

Opalescence Whitening Toothpaste was developed by a dentist, so it's different from other toothpastes. It is formulated to strengthen enamel and help prevent cavities while actively removing surface stains for whiter teeth. It is gentle enough to use every day and has a unique Cool Mint flavor for fresh breath that lasts. It removes surface stains to lighten teeth up to two shades in just one month. It is formulated to quickly release fluoride for maximum fluoride uptake. The sweetness of xylitol has been added, which may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and leaves your mouth feeling cool, fresh and clean.

Price: $11.99

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

Say hello to activated charcoal (made from sustainable bamboo), nature's way to epically whiten teeth, and freshen your breath like nobody's business. it's been specifically formulated to be safe for enamel, so use this toothpaste every time you brush for maximum friendliness. This charcoal toothpaste features thoughtful ingredients like coconut oil, tea tree oil and xylitol that are sure to rock your world. The delicious mint found in our pastes is grown in the Willamette valley of Oregon for superior flavor. it's truly mint to be.

Price: $5.67

Price: $5.67

Buy Now

This natural toothpaste features an essential oil blend of Wild Orange, Clove, Cinnamon, Eucalyptus, and Rosemary that cleans and freshens breath. Myrrh essential oil is soothing to the mouth, gums, and throat. Peppermint essential oil combined with the doTERRA On Guard proprietary blend, leaves your breath cinnamon-mint fresh. Calcium hydroxyapatite has been clinically shown to support strong and healthy-looking teeth and natural xylitol sweetener tastes great while helping to keep the teeth and gums clean. The hydrated silica is a natural abrasive that helps remove plaque and tooth stains, but is gentle enough to not damage tooth enamel.

Price: $25.34

Price: $25.34

Buy Now

The proper brushing technique:

1. Place your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the gums.

2. Gently move the brush back and forth in short (tooth-wide) strokes.

3. Brush the outer surfaces, the inner surfaces, and the chewing surfaces of the teeth.

4. To clean the inside surfaces of the front teeth, tilt the brush vertically and make several up-and-down strokes.

The secret to a perfect smile starts with oral and dental hygiene. You must brush twice a day in the right motion, with the right strokes. If you want those perfect white pearls, then instead of spending a fortune on a teeth whitening treatment, simply opt for teeth whitening toothpastes. These toothpastes are especially formulated to remove harsh stains from your teeth and make them whiter.

