2 Broke Girls: Check out the zodiac signs of the main characters of this show

2 Broke Girls is a show full of relatable scenes and characters. This show makes us laugh, cry and fall in love with all the characters and their sense of humour. This show is about two girls who are perpetually broke and are trying to survive in the extremely expensive New York City. They start working as waitresses at a diner to make ends meet.

We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this extremely popular and loved sitcom. Check out the possible zodiac signs of the characters below.

Max Black

Max is the perfect blend of sass and sensitivity. She is someone who is strong, bold and unafraid to speak her mind without being apologetic for it. The zodiac sign that she is most likely to belong to has to be Aries.

Caroline Channing

Caroline is sophistication personified. She likes to see the good in everything and isn’t someone to be bogged down by responsibilities. She is most likely to belong to the Taurus zodiac sign.

Han Lee

Han is simple and uncomplicated. He is self-assured and confident and thus, doesn’t take Max’s taunts personally! He is also someone who is well in touch with his emotions. He is most likely to belong to the Cancer zodiac sign.

Sophie Kachinsky

Sophie is is someone who is stylish, sassy and unapologetic. She knows how to make heads turn and is not afraid to always be in the spotlight. She loves attention and the limelight. The zodiac sign that she is most likely to belong to has to be Leo.

