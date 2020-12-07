20 Powerful crystals and their healing properties to lead a healthy and blissful life

Crystals are very powerful to ward off all bad energies from your life and give you a happy and healthy mind and body. So, Kaveri Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of My Pooja Box, talks about the 20 most powerful crystals and their healing properties.

Crystal healing stones have gained a lot of recognition with time due to its numerous healing properties. You can add them to your life and draw out negative energies hindering the growth of your life.

So, Kaveri Sachdev, CEO and Co-Founder of My Pooja Box, highlights the lesser-known properties of 20 healing crystals. Take a look at the 20 most powerful healing crystals and their healing properties.

Most powerful healing crystals and their properties:

Rose Quartz - Stone of Universal Love

This lovely pink stone is about love, as it is closely related to the Heart Chakra. Purifying the heart and promoting self-love, friendship, love and inner feelings of peace, this stone dispels negativity.

Citrine - Stone of Wealth and Happiness

Since Citrine is closely related to gold, wealth and money, it is an ideal stone for welcoming prosperity, wealth and stability in your life. In addition, it also helps your brain to function more actively and sharply by strengthening the nerve impulses.

7 Chakras - The Combination of 7 Stones

Each of the Chakras of our body are associated with different stones that carry a specific significance. Beginning from the Root Chakra, it continues with Sacral Chakra, Solar Plexus Chakra, Heart Chakra, Throat Chakra, Third Eye Chakra and ends with Crown Chakra. The combination of the 7 stones activates, amplifies and balances the energies of all the Chakras.

Green Jade - The Stone of Luck

Closely related to the heart, Jade helps in filtering out toxins from the blood. Those who suffer from joint pain post-surgery can use this. Jade attracts good fortune, luck, friendship and harmony.

Lapis Lazuli - The Stone of Truth

This powerful stone helps to heal your throat, vocal cords and larynx as is it mainly related to the Throat Chakra. Letting you wash off the unnecessary thoughts, this stone also assists you to make a fair judgment. It also helps in overcoming depression.

Amethyst - The Stone of Manifestation

Showcasing a rich purple hue, this stone has a direct connection to your heart and its desires. As this stone is associated with the upper chakras of the body, it helps you to boost the nervous system relieving stress, fear and anxiety.

Amazonite - Stone of Courage

Amazonite is known to help with medical and emotional issues, healing traumas and purifying energies. Amazonite helps in balancing and cleansing the Chakras.

Black Onyx - Stone of Protection

This strength-giving stone best for meditation and dreaming supports you with the issues of self-discipline. Encouraging good fortune and happiness, this stone also helps in healing the past life wounds or issues.

Green Aventurine - Stone of Opportunity

This variety of quartz attracts good luck, abundance and invites prosperity. Assisting in speedy recovery from an injury or surgery, Green Aventurine brings a balance in the physical and emotional bodies.

Opalite - The All-round Healing Stone

Great for Third Eye Chakra, Opalite is for those who meditate. Clearing the blockages or the Chakras, this stone is extremely energetic. Aiding you in the business, Opalite offers you the emotional strength so as to speak-up the hidden feelings.

Carnelian - Stone of Stability

Boosting fertility and stimulating sexuality, this stone treats rheumatism, lower back problems, depression and neuralgia. It also contributes to a good blood supply to organs and tissues.

Red Jasper - The Stone of Supreme Nurturer

Being an extremely protective stone, it not only gives you the strength but also detoxifies your liver, blood and circulatory system. It absorbs the negative energy and helps you to be stronger even in the toughest times.

Sunstone - Stone of Luck and Good Fortune

Available in various colours, Sunstone is a variety of Feldspar that stimulates the self-healing powers. Encouraging self-confidence, self-worth, enthusiasm and optimism, this stone also plays a great role in energizing and clearing all the chakras.

Rainbow Moonstone- The Stabilizer

If you are combatting any menstrual or digestive problem, then you can go for the Moonstone as it is used to aid the hormonal issues, obesity, water retention, and the pituitary gland. Mostly associated with the feminine and the Moon, this sacred stone of Gods and Goddess helps one to overcome ego and materialism.

Clear Quartz - Master Healing Stone

Associated with the Crown Chakra, Clear Quartz is an amplifier of thoughts and energy, that draws off the negative energy. Balancing and revitalising your spiritual, mental, physical and emotional factors, this crystal also improves your concentration, grasping power and memory.

Black Obsidian - The Mirror Stone

Enhancing your spiritual qualities, this jet-black Obsidian stone relieves you from stress and emotional trauma. The main purpose of this stone is to make you understand your weaknesses, gain knowledge and wisdom.

Tiger’s Eye - Stone of Self-Discipline and Protection

Treating the reproductive organs, eyes, throat and repairing broken bones, this stone helps in alleviating pain and aligns the spinal column. Highly beneficial in career, Tiger’s Eye promotes the clarity of the thoughts in mind, helps to get rid of fear, self-doubt and anxiety.

Angelite - Stone Of Spiritual Awareness

Activating and aligning the third eye chakra, throat chakra, and the crown chakra, this naturally calming crystal helps you to alleviate unique physical abilities and overwhelming emotions. Stimulating, healing and facilitating the rebirthing process, this crystal balances the thyroid and the parathyroids.

Blue Lace Agate - Soothing and Nurturing Stone

This variety of Chalcedony, possesses the characteristics of Agate. Hence it is very cooling and calming stone. Blue Lace Agate is a powerful throat healer that treats thyroid deficiencies, throat, and lymph infections.

Cherry Quartz - The Stone of Emotional Wounds

Great for Heart Chakra, Cherry Quartz helps those students to concentrate on who are about to attend exams. Wearing this crystal helps you to get rid of cold, burns, infections, physical exhaustion, relief from anxiety and sexual problems. It helps in restoring the rhythm and energy of your life.

Also Read: 5 Essential tips to attract MONEY using the power of Feng Shui

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×