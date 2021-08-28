20 Powerful quotes to keep going and have faith

Life can be difficult and when you hit rock bottom, nothing seems easy. Life is a roller coaster with ups and downs, high and lows, but it is up to us to gather all the courage and strength, to take up a storm and be ready to face any challenge that life throws at you. It is good to remain positive and have faith, one should lean towards a more joyful and happy life rather than resenting in sadness.

To know that life is not always fair and joyful takes a certain level of maturity, understanding and courage. Here are 20 quotes to help motivate you when times are tough and you have lost all faith.

“Never lose hope. Storms make people stronger and never last forever” - Roy T. Bennett

“Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. When there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” - Ella Fitzgerald

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” - Tom Bodett

“Walk on with hope in your heart, and you’ll never walk alone.” - Shah Rukh Khan

“I already know what giving up feels like. I want to see what happens if I don’t.” - Neila Rey

“We all want things to stay the same. Settle for living in misery because we are afraid of change, of things crumbling to ruins. Ruin is a gift. Ruin is the road to transformation.” - Elizabeth Gilbert

“Life should be touched, not strangled. You’ve got to relax, let it happen at times, and at others move forward with it.” – Ray Bradbury

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’” - Eleanor Roosevelt

“We must meet the challenge rather than wish it were not before us.”– William J. Brennan, Jr.

“The best way out is always through.” - Robert Frost

“And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.”- Haruki Murakami

“Don’t let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway; we might just as well put that passing time to the best possible use.” – Earl Nightingale

“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” – Henry David Thoreau

“Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing the monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward.” – C.S. Lewis

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill

“Nobody trips over mountains. It is the small pebble that causes you to stumble. Pass all the pebbles in your path and you will find you have crossed the mountain.” – Unknown

“There is a saying in Tibetan, ‘Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength.’ No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful experience is, if we lose our hope, that’s our real disaster.” - Dalai Lama XIV

“Plant seeds of happiness, hope, success, and love; it will all come back to you in abundance. This is the law of nature.” - Steve Maraboli

“While there’s life, there’s hope.” - Marcus Tullius Cicero

