200 Motivational quotes from famous personalities to stay motivated always

Here some motivational quotes from famous personalities who taught us to not get depressed by failure and work for success always. Their words always motivate us to do better.

We often go through failure in life and become depressed and stop working on it again. But failure is a part of life and we have to accept it to do better in the future. And that’s why we need to stay motivated all the time.

So, read these quotes from famous personalities to motivate yourself and to keep working on your goal. So, here are some motivational quotes for you.

200 motivational quotes from famous personalities. A creative man is motivated by the desire to achieve, not by the desire to beat others.

- Ayn Rand

A goal is a dream with a deadline.

- Napoleon Hill

A somebody was once a nobody who wanted to and did.

- John Burroughs

A will finds a way.

- Orison Swett Marden

Accept the challenges so that you can feel the exhilaration of victory.

- George S. Patton

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.

- William James

After a storm comes a calm.

- Matthew Henry

After my ski jumping career finished, I went back to school to study law, and now I travel between five to 20 times a year doing after-dinner speaking, motivational talks, appearances, openings, TV and radio shows.

- Eddie the Eagle

Always continue the climb. It is possible for you to do whatever you choose, if you first get to know who you are and are willing to work with a power that is greater than ourselves to do it.

- Ella Wheeler Wilcox

Always desire to learn something useful.

- Sophocles

Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.

- Og Mandino

Arriving at one goal is the starting point to another.

- John Dewey

As long as I'm not selling out the people that ride or die with me, I'm glad I'm not an MC. I'm a motivational speaker. I'm not that rapper dude.

- Young Jeezy

Be gentle to all and stern with yourself.

- Saint Teresa of Avila

Be Impeccable With Your Word. Speak with integrity. Say only what you mean. Avoid using the word to speak against yourself or to gossip about others. Use the power of your word in the direction of truth and love.

- Don Miguel Ruiz

Be thine own palace, or the world's thy jail.

- John Donne

Before I play matches I'm always switching myself on. That's why I have that walk-on music - Two Steps From Hell - they produce really good motivational gladiator-style music. As soon as that music comes on I'm switched on and I'm ready for a brawl!

- Neil Robertson

Begin to be now what you will be hereafter.

- William James

Beginning today, treat everyone you meet as if they were going to be dead by midnight. Extend to them all the care, kindness and understanding you can muster, and do it with no thought of any reward. Your life will never be the same again.

- Og Mandino

Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.

- Norman Vincent Peale

Big shots are only little shots who keep shooting.

- Christopher Morley

Choosing a system is no longer enough, coaches have to be psychologists and motivational leaders too.

- Giorgio Chiellini

Church is definitely still present in my life. Every Sunday I'm tuned in and then throughout the week I read scriptures, I read motivational messages.

- Robert Covington

Coy Wire played in the NFL for 9 years and is now a motivational speaker and has a book out called 'Change Your Mind.' He is an amazing person with such positive energy! When Kroy and I first met and started dating, there weren't a whole lot of people that supported us, but Coy always did.

- Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Crave for a thing, you will get it. Renounce the craving, the object will follow you by itself.

- Swami Sivananda

Deserve your dream.

- Octavio Paz

Determine never to be idle. No person will have occasion to complain of the want of time who never loses any. It is wonderful how much may be done if we are always doing.

- Thomas Jefferson

Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot; but make it hot by striking.

- William Butler Yeats

Do not wait; the time will never be 'just right.' Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, and better tools will be found as you go along.

- George Herbert

Do not weep; do not wax indignant. Understand.

- Baruch Spinoza

Do something wonderful, people may imitate it.

- Albert Schweitzer

Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.

- Lao Tzu

Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it.

- Oprah Winfrey

Do whatever you do intensely.

- Robert Henri

Do you want to know who you are? Don't ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you.

- Thomas Jefferson

Do your work with your whole heart, and you will succeed - there's so little competition.

- Elbert Hubbard

Don't fight the problem, decide it.

- George C. Marshall

Don't give up. Don't lose hope. Don't sell out.

- Christopher Reeve

Don't think, just do.

- Horace

Earl Nightingale has inspired more people toward success and fortune than any other motivational speaker on the planet.

- Zig Ziglar

Either move or be moved.

- Ezra Pound

Either you run the day or the day runs you.

- Jim Rohn

Ever since I was a kid, I knew I could play in the NFL because I had a knack for the game. But I can't play this game forever. When I'm finished, maybe I'll become a motivational speaker, maybe a preacher. But children need to know that life may be hard, but you can always overcome.

- Ed Reed

Fear of failure, it's the greatest motivational tool. It drives me and drives me and drives me.

- Jerry West

Follow your dreams, work hard, practice and persevere. Make sure you eat a variety of foods, get plenty of exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

- Sasha Cohen

Follow your inner moonlight; don't hide the madness.

- Allen Ginsberg

From my tribe I take nothing, I am the maker of my own fortune.

- Tecumseh

Get action. Seize the moment. Man was never intended to become an oyster.

- Theodore Roosevelt

Give Obama a script he has made his own, and he is the motivational speaker to end all speakers. Tony Robbins cloned with Honest Abe.

- Tina Brown

Giving back, doing motivational speeches and stuff like that, that's always made me feel good. If you repeatedly go out there, and you are the change that you want to see, then that's what you are.

- Keke Palmer

Go big or go home. Because it's true. What do you have to lose?

- Eliza Dushku

Go for it now. The future is promised to no one.

- Wayne Dyer

God always strives together with those who strive.

- Aeschylus

He conquers who endures.

- Persius

Hitch your wagon to a star.

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

How do you know you're going to do something, untill you do it?

- J. D. Salinger

I believe that any type of education can be great, but an education about ourselves can create something wonderful. I am a comedian, but people have called me a motivational speaker. I don't really consider myself that at all.

- Andy Andrews

I can't put this down. I'm reading it in Spanish but I am still having English lessons. It is a motivational book about basketball legend Michael Jordan. His determination was inspiring. It helps me focus and drives me on.

- Bojan Krkic

I come to win.

- Leo Durocher

I don't know what it's like to have a typical father figure. He's not the dad who's going to take me to the beach and go swimming, but he's such a motivational person.

- Tiffany Trump

I have given motivational speeches at IIT and other well-known establishments. I want to appeal to the people, and therefore, I talk from the heart.

- Sangram Singh

I have never moved away from my mainstay - trying to address all the environmental issues that come to me. I consult with law firms in the U.S., Australia, the U.K., Italy, Greece, and India to begin to address environmental disasters. I do motivational speaking.

- Erin Brockovich

I know not age, nor weariness nor defeat.

- Rose Kennedy

I know where I'm going and I know the truth, and I don't have to be what you want me to be. I'm free to be what I want.

- Muhammad Ali

I like motivational books, because I like the go-getting American spirit - your destiny is in your own hands, life is what you make it, don't accept your limitations, jump before you're pushed, leap before you look.

- Louise Mensch

I like to put on hardcore when I have to clean my apartment, which I hate to do, but it's motivational. I like old heavy metal when I'm outside working on my car. Music has definite functions for me.

- Peter Steele

I listen to a lot of TED talks and motivational speakers.

- Jordan Burroughs

I realized I love motivating and I love empowering and I love inspiring people. I did that as an athlete for 18 years, and I am able to do that as a motivational speaker now as well as doing work on television.

- Dominique Dawes

I started doing motivational tours. I've seen all kinds of people, from the CEOs to the lowest executive, opening up to their fears. We don't introspect as much as we should.

- Anupam Kher

I taught myself how to be a speaker on Google. I just Googled 'how to be a motivational speaker.'

- Lizzie Velasquez

I think people who are creative are the luckiest people on earth. I know that there are no shortcuts, but you must keep your faith in something Greater than You, and keep doing what you love. Do what you love, and you will find the way to get it out to the world.

- Judy Collins

I told myself that I wanted to be a motivational speaker, I wanted to write a book, graduate college, have my own family, and have my own career.

- Lizzie Velasquez

I used to watch a lot of motivational films and videos to remain positive.

- S. Sreesanth

I want to be motivational and inspirational for everybody: my big aim is more women on bicycles.

- Marianne Vos

I want to build a legacy at the WWE, but I definitely want to continue to grow the Bella Empire. I want it to go beyond the ring. I would love to be a motivational speaker.

- Nikki Bella

I was motivated to be different in part because I was different.

- Donna Brazile

I was perceived to be a first- to third-rounder. I kind of had a tough junior year and fell to the fifth round. At that time, it was motivational.

- Ryan Howard

I went to a motivational training course once, a course of self-discovery, and I found out after a week that my fear - it was not a fear of not being accepted - was a very violent fear of failure.

- Emanuel Steward

I'd rather attempt to do something great and fail than to attempt to do nothing and succeed.

- Robert H. Schuller

If you ask me what I came into this life to do, I will tell you: I came to live out loud.

- Emile Zola

If you don't ask, you don't get.

- Stevie Wonder

If you don't like how things are, change it! You're not a tree.

- Jim Rohn

If you think you can do it, you can.

- John Burroughs

If you want to conquer fear, don't sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.

- Dale Carnegie

If you've got a talent, protect it.

- Jim Carrey

I'm a motivational speaker, so I'm going to look at something in as much of a positive way as possible.

- Harris Faulkner

I'm a motivational speaker.

- Young Jeezy

I'm a wrestler with nine toes. I'm a wrestler who has been through a lot of battles. I get to do a lot of motivational speaking, and people are blown away and say, 'You never quit. You keep coming back.'

- Rulon Gardner

I'm going to write a book, continue acting, continue motivational speaking and just share with people who I am and what I've learned in my second chance of life and pass it on to people in their first chance of life.

- J. R. Martinez

I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with U by Kotex for Generation Know while helping to empower girls. I've always been a motivational resource for my younger sisters and hope I can positively impact and inspire other young girls too.

- Khloe Kardashian

In motivating people, you've got to engage their minds and their hearts. I motivate people, I hope, by example - and perhaps by excitement, by having productive ideas to make others feel involved.

- Rupert Murdoch

It is very important to know who you are. To make decisions. To show who you are.

- Malala Yousafzai

It's always too early to quit.

- Norman Vincent Peale

I've a great family, two children to take care of. Then, of course, I do commentary for TV. I do speak about various women's issues around the world - like LGBT, motivational speeches. I have a lot on my plate right now. But eventually, yes, I would like to pass on the knowledge and something that I would like to do.

- Martina Navratilova

I've always thought of acting as more of an exercise in empathy, which is not to be confused with sympathy. You're trying to get inside a certain emotional reality or motivational reality and try to figure out what that's about so you can represent it.

- Edward Norton

I've always tried to go a step past wherever people expected me to end up.

- Beverly Sills

I've found that luck is quite predictable. If you want more luck, take more chances. Be more active. Show up more often.

- Brian Tracy

I've worked too hard and too long to let anything stand in the way of my goals. I will not let my teammates down and I will not let myself down.

- Mia Hamm

Know or listen to those who know.

- Baltasar Gracian

Learn from the past, set vivid, detailed goals for the future, and live in the only moment of time over which you have any control: now.

- Denis Waitley

Learning is the beginning of wealth. Learning is the beginning of health. Learning is the beginning of spirituality. Searching and learning is where the miracle process all begins.

- Jim Rohn

Madam Walker was a master marketer. But her brilliance was in taking it to another level by training women, by traveling, by making very motivational speeches and by providing independent income for women who otherwise would have to be maids and sharecroppers.

- A'Lelia Bundles

Many are called but few get up.

- Oliver Herford

March on. Do not tarry. To go forward is to move toward perfection. March on, and fear not the thorns, or the sharp stones on life's path.

- Khalil Gibran

Marvin's Motivational Moments actually started as something that was actually therapeutic for me. I would sit up late at night after my wife passed trying to adjust to being alone.

- Marvin Sapp

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

- Norman Ralph Augustine

Motivational talks are something I have been asked to do and i fancy taking a crack at it.

- George Groves

Music - it's motivational and just makes you relax.

- Taika Waititi

My dad is too cute. Every morning, he sends me one motivational quote. I have a folder full of all his quotes.

- Alia Bhatt

My father is my true inspiration. He's a motivational speaker, so he does a fine job of guiding me.

- Tridha Choudhury

My first book was called, 'Mountain, Get Out of My Way,' where I did an autobiographical sketch, if you will, looking back at myself and looking back at things in my life, and juxtaposing them against things that are happening in other people's lives and trying to be motivational.

- Montel Williams

My mum was massively important to everything I've done, and now her memory is a motivational tool for me.

- Fran Kirby

Never complain and never explain.

- Benjamin Disraeli

Never give in and never give up.

- Hubert H. Humphrey

Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.

- Harriet Beecher Stowe

Never retreat. Never explain. Get it done and let them howl.

- Benjamin Jowett

Never, never, never give up.

- Winston Churchill

No matter how many goals you have achieved, you must set your sights on a higher one.

- Jessica Savitch

Oh, I would love to be a motivational speaker. I have pulled myself out of a million potholes, and I can see the potholes ahead of me. That doesn't mean that I could always do that so perfectly for my own life. I totally fall in potholes.

- Drew Barrymore

One day, I got so disgusted that I sat down and wrote a list called 'Justin's list of things to do before he kicks the bucket.' I wrote it for myself and shortened it to 'Justin's Bucket List.' It was there on the wall, not as a story idea but as a motivational tool for myself, which actually ended up working pretty well.

- Justin Zackham

One finds limits by pushing them.

- Herbert A. Simon

One may miss the mark by aiming too high as too low.

- Thomas Fuller

One of the hidden benefits of me being a student manager at Kentucky was me having the responsibility of driving Rick Pitino to his motivational speaking engagements.

- Frank Vogel

One of the things that I did before I ran for president is I was a professional speaker. Not a motivational speaker - an inspirational speaker. Motivation comes from within. You have to be inspired. That's what I do. I inspire people, I inspire the public, I inspire my staff. I inspired the organizations I took over to want to succeed.

- Herman Cain

One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals.

- Michael Korda

Only the educated are free.

- Epictetus

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.

- Helen Keller

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.

- Thomas A. Edison

Our subliminal mental processes operate outside awareness because they arise in these portions of our mind that are inaccessible to our conscious self; their inaccessibility is due to the architecture of the brain rather than because they have been subject to Freudian motivational forces like repression.

- Leonard Mlodinow

People always accuse me of being motivational in a way, like it was a bad thing, but that's just how I was raised. My mom raised me in a positive environment, with lots of love in my heart, and that reflects in my music.

- Lenny Kravitz

People say 'dream big,' that's kind of one of those motivational sayings, but I would dream hard, meaning I just wanted it so badly, I could feel it.

- Jim Nantz

Poverty was the greatest motivating factor in my life.

- Jimmy Dean

Press forward. Do not stop, do not linger in your journey, but strive for the mark set before you.

- George Whitefield

Pursue one great decisive aim with force and determination.

- Carl von Clausewitz

Religious speech is extreme, emotional, and motivational. It is anti-literal, relying on metaphor, allusion, and other rhetorical devices, and it assumes knowledge within a community of believers.

- Amy Waldman

Set your sights high, the higher the better. Expect the most wonderful things to happen, not in the future but right now. Realize that nothing is too good. Allow absolutely nothing to hamper you or hold you up in any way.

- Eileen Caddy

Set yourself earnestly to see what you are made to do, and then set yourself earnestly to do it.

- Phillips Brooks

Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.

- Tony Robbins

Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned.

- Peter Marshall

Sometimes I'll put on a Zig Ziglar tape: he's a motivational speaker who is really funny and really American. I know I should do the things he says, but I'm too cynical.

- Laila Rouass

Step by step and the thing is done.

- Charles Atlas

Stoking fears of a potential shutdown is a strong motivational tool to get members on board with legislation that they don't want to support. Both parties are guilty of this.

- Mark Meadows

Success is the only motivational factor that a boy with character needs.

- Woody Hayes

The dog that trots about finds a bone.

- Golda Meir

The Duke family, those are my brothers, and it's something I'll always take with me. Coach K, he gives me a lot of motivational things and checks in on me and my family. He knows where my heart is.

- Brandon Ingram

The first question which the priest and the Levite asked was: 'If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?' But... the good Samaritan reversed the question: 'If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?'

- Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Gunnar Challenge offers new workouts every day, a meal plan and daily 'verbal vitamins,' which are a motivational video or workout tip. The thing that really makes the program work is the forum, where Challengers can communicate with each other and with me.

- Gunnar Peterson

The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.

- Thomas Paine

The hardships that I encountered in the past will help me succeed in the future.

- Philip Emeagwali

The key is to keep company only with people who uplift you, whose presence calls forth your best.

- Epictetus

The more man meditates upon good thoughts, the better will be his world and the world at large.

- Confucius

The more things you do, the more you can do.

- Lucille Ball

The more we do, the more we can do.

- William Hazlitt

The most effective way to do it, is to do it.

- Amelia Earhart

The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in your power.

- Unknown

The people that are feeding you the information on things that I like - love life, believe in yourself, be motivational, give your time to things and meditate - they're all older people who are well into their 50s and have had careers, and for me, at this point, I'm the young ambassador for this whole lifestyle of making your mentality a reality.

- Mod Sun

The people who influence you are the people who believe in you.

- Henry Drummond

The turning point was when I hit my 30th birthday. I thought, if really want to write, it's time to start. I picked up the book How to Write a Novel in 90 Days. The author said to just write three pages a day, and I figured, I can do this. I never got past Page 3 of that book.

- James Rollins

The Village Voice gave me an outlet. They encouraged writers to publish idiosyncratic, intellectually ambitious journalism in voices that ranged from demonic to highfalutin. And they paid me well once the magazine was unionized. Getting paid is motivational.

- Robert Christgau

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.

- Walt Disney

The weeds keep multiplying in our garden, which is our mind ruled by fear. Rip them out and call them by name.

- Sylvia Browne

The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential... these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.

- Confucius

The wise does at once what the fool does at last.

- Baltasar Gracian

There is always room at the top.

- Daniel Webster

There is no passion to be found playing small - in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.

- Nelson Mandela

There is no stronger case for the motivational power of real science than the discoveries that come from the Hubble Space Telescope as it unravels the mysteries of the universe.

- John M. Grunsfeld

There is nothing deep down inside us except what we have put there ourselves.

- Richard Rorty

There is progress whether ye are going forward or backward! The thing is to move!

- Edgar Cayce

There's a way to do it better - find it.

- Thomas A. Edison

They can conquer who believe they can.

- Virgil

Things do not happen. Things are made to happen.

- John F. Kennedy

Throughout my career, the pounding in my heart, the fright, has been ever-present, but I never turned back. Fear can be a highly motivational part of the journey.

- Nina Tassler

To be a good loser is to learn how to win.

- Carl Sandburg

To be wholly devoted to some intellectual exercise is to have succeeded in life.

- Robert Louis Stevenson

To begin, begin.

- William Wordsworth

To know oneself, one should assert oneself.

- Albert Camus

True happiness involves the full use of one's power and talents.

- John W. Gardner

Typically, if you reward something, you get more of it. You punish something, you get less of it. And our businesses have been built for the last 150 years very much on that kind of motivational scheme.

- Daniel H. Pink

We aim above the mark to hit the mark.

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

We are taught you must blame your father, your sisters, your brothers, the school, the teachers - but never blame yourself. It's never your fault. But it's always your fault, because if you wanted to change you're the one who has got to change.

- Katharine Hepburn

We make the world we live in and shape our own environment.

- Orison Swett Marden

We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.

- Maya Angelou

We need to accept that the commandments of God aren't just a long list of good ideas. They aren't 'life hacks' from an Internet blog or motivational quotes from a Pinterest board.

- Dieter F. Uchtdorf

We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.

- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

What is called genius is the abundance of life and health.

- Henry David Thoreau

What you do today can improve all your tomorrows.

- Ralph Marston

What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.

- Zig Ziglar

Whatever you want in life, other people are going to want it too. Believe in yourself enough to accept the idea that you have an equal right to it.

- Diane Sawyer

When one must, one can.

- Charlotte Whitton

When you fail you learn from the mistakes you made and it motivates you to work even harder.

- Natalie Gulbis

Wherever you are - be all there.

- Jim Elliot

Who seeks shall find.

- Sophocles

Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds.

- Gordon B. Hinckley

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

- Les Brown

You are not here merely to make a living. You are here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand.

- Woodrow Wilson

You cannot compare Pep to any Brazilian coach. If you put all Brazilian coaches together, you would get Pep. One has motivational skills, another is tactically strong. But Pep has it all.

- Douglas Costa

You can't build a reputation on what you are going to do.

- Henry Ford

You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

- Rabindranath Tagore

You can't expect to hit the jackpot if you don't put a few nickels in the machine.

- Flip Wilson

You can't wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club.

- Jack London

You create your opportunities by asking for them.

- Shakti Gawain

You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else.

- Unknown

You have to make it happen.

- Denis Diderot

You hope to bring your 'A Game' to any game, and of course you do in a final. You hope to bring experience, fitness, communication skills, motivational skills.

- Edwin van der Sar

You must take action now that will move you towards your goals. Develop a sense of urgency in your life.

- H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

You need to overcome the tug of people against you as you reach for high goals.

- George S. Patton

You never know what motivates you.

- Cicely Tyson

You will never win if you never begin.

- Helen Rowland

Your heaviest artillery will be your will to live. Keep that big gun going.

- Norman Cousins

Your talent is God's gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.

- Leo Buscaglia

Zidane transmits a very clear idea to the players. He doesn't need to give a 20 minute motivational talk, he doesn't need it. With his presence alone, he achieves what he wants - his personality is synonymous with success.

- Toni Kroos

