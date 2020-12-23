2021 Horoscope: THIS is what 2021 has in store for each zodiac sign for a hopeful tomorrow

Kissing goodbye to 2020 and bringing in 2021 with lots of positivity and happiness is the ultimate aim for us all. 2020 being extremely harsh, there is much to look forward to in the new year with the hope of everything going back to normal. Let us find what each zodiac sign has in store for 2021.

2020 was harsh, cruel and brutal to all of us in many ways. The year started with optimism but ended at pessimism leaving us confined into our homes. With nothing exciting to look back to in 2020, we are hoping 2021 brings with it much positivity, excitement, enthusiasm, kindness and normality back into our lives. This year has truly left us feeling trapped into our own lives with limited socialising and physical distancing. One cannot simply wait for this year to be over and done with to start a new chapter in 2021.

When it comes to astrology, many of us have our own beliefs and which do happen to come true most of the times. If 2020 was difficult for you, we are hoping 2021 will be a breath of fresh air with lots of new excitement and opportunities that were missed in 2020.

Let us find out what 2021 has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries

You are going to make an impact on the environment in 2021 as you know and are aware of human’s disastrous effect on the planet. You are going to lose some old friends and make new friends that might spark up a romance in your life. If you are already in a relationship, you might think of this as a good time to introduce your partner to your friends and connect on a deeper level. Aries, this year is all about establishing a deeper connection with friends, lovers and the planet.

Taurus

Things that were put on hold this year will finally come into action in 2021. This year is going to be massive for you with lots of beginnings in your career, love life and health. You will be working on projects, you will expand your reach professionally, so, taking calculative risks is wise. Stay open to experimenting when it comes to your life as you might end up in an unexpected relationship that will blossom into something fruitful next year.

Gemini

2021 will be an eye opener for you professionally and personally both. Be open to expanding your horizon in terms of career aspects. You will be seeking a lot of mental stability to carry on future prospects and turn them into profits. Always think of the bigger picture and aim towards it. There might be a few troubles in your love life, but know that giving each other space and freedom to operate individually is important.

Cancer

2021 should be all about prioritising yourself over others. You have suffered a lot and this year is going to be about healing, practising self care, and taking it easy. Set some boundaries for yourself this year and seek closure for any emotional loose ends that might have left a void. Listen to your heart, trust your instincts and maintain balance in your relationships.

Leo

2021 is all about new beginnings in terms of relationships. It is going to be the year where you might end up in a long term commitment and find yourself a suited partner. Be open to new relationship cycles, and focus on work-life balance as work might hinder with your personal life.

Virgo

2021 is all about taking time out for yourself and doing the things that you love the most. Do things that bring you utter joy and happiness because that is the energy you are bringing into next year. It is about focusing on yourself and channelising this energy to be more productive and in control of your health physically and mentally. 2021 is going to be about bringing balance into your life.

Libra

Foster your inner child and do something that brings you great joy. Be creative, start new ventures and be patient while you are at it. There is something big awaiting you in 2021 in terms of relationships and romance. You will understand a deeper meaning of love and manifest on this idea keeping in mind future potential.

Scorpio

The new year is going to bring in lots of stability in terms of emotions. You will be setting new boundaries for yourself, keeping a sanity check and building a safety net to feel more secure and loved. You might like the idea of a live-in relationship next year, make sure you are making a wise decision before taking things forward with your partner.

Sagittarius

2021 is going to be the most exciting, uncertain and unpredictable for this zodiac sign. Lots of new opportunities, road trips, unplanned and impromptu trips await you. You are finally learning and growing into the adulthood phase and you feel a sense of responsibility and calm. You will be more grounded and you will go through an immense sense of happiness with your family and friends around to support you in your endeavours.

Capricorn

The coming year will be about handling finances, being independent, learning how to control and value money. It could be the year of major spendings, it is the year to make celebrations happen and splurge money on all things essential. You will be in touch with your sensual side when leaning towards a more stable relationship while pampering your partner with gifts.

Aquarius

The new year is going to be about personal growth, expanding your horizon towards greater possibilities and lots of new beginnings. You will be at your best in 2021, taking a huge leap of faith in terms of career, personal life and family. Your peers will be proud of you for the way you have managed to overcome a storm in 2020 and now soaking in all the accomplishments you achieved in the past. You will come out of it stronger in 2021.

Pisces

You will feel an immense sense of connection with your peers, family and your partner. Your fantasies will finally come true in 2021 and you will get immense joy by connecting to your spiritual side. Look forward to a deeper and emotional relationship and get ready for lots of exciting news.

Also Read: Check out these INTERESTING and lesser known facts about Capricorn

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×