2022 Love Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

As fire signs of the zodiac, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius tend to experience torrid romances that sometimes have a fiery end. Well, 2022 has brought a whole host of exciting possibilities for fire signs. So, whether it is a relationship that feels suffocating and you’re wishing you could move on, or if you’re ready to explore new waters and figure out what you really want in love; take a look at what the year has in store for you.

Aries

Aries never shies away from doing some shadow work like social media stalking when it comes to relationships to know more about their partner. However, it is time to shed your old beliefs about partnerships and trust in love. Look forward to Venus entering your sign in early May 2022, this will bring you a fresh perspective on romance and help you build a real partnership. As Mars is your ruling planet and the year concludes in retrograde, you may transform a part of your personality by the end of the year.

Sagittarius

Forget turbulence in matters of love and look forward to excitement this year. 2022 will see you meet someone who transforms your belief in love and gets you feeling ready to commit. Beware of temptations where you consider getting back with someone from your past, for you may soon wish to be free and flirt with other people. The fact remains that you need someone who truly understands you before you can fully commit your heart.

Leo

Leo appears to be stuck in a spell of bad romance for a while. However, a good relationship may take effort and time invested in your partner, so it’s time to figure out if you need someone with who you can meet you halfway and form a spiritual connection. You may enjoy a special compatibility with air signs like Gemini, Libra, Aquarius this year. So, you can expect to meet someone special in 2022 winters.

