2022 Love Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

As we step into the new year, we can’t help but wonder whether the bond we have with our partners in 2021 will stay true in 2022 or wither away. Perhaps a new romance is waiting to bloom or perhaps an old lover is back to woo you! Read on to find out what the year has in store for water signs of the zodiac like Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces when it comes to your love life.

Cancer

Don’t fear holding back your emotions this year as they may only make you more anxious. Dear Cancer, you have a thriving romance ahead of you, only if you take the front seat and initiate matters of love. If you are currently in a relationship, January offers you time for introspection so that you may choose between moving ahead with this partner or finding another. The second half of the year shall bring more trials, as November will bring you face-to-face with your deepest fears and insecurities till you confront them and hopefully, vanquish them.

Scorpio

It is time to unlearn the old rules of love as your partner may not subscribe to them. 2022 has brought a spate of new people in your life and you shall develop a deep bond of kinship with someone. When it comes to marriage, being more liberal with your partner can save you several arguments. Look out for a time in February this year, as that’s when you may come face-to-face with someone you were destined to be with.

Pisces

This year, cupid’s arrow may just strike you when you meet someone fascinating in April 3rd week. In case you are in a relationship, it may be time to take it to the next level and look at expanding your family. Be wary of the time between July 25 and October 23 as these days herald a period where you shall have to usher in adjustment in your most critical relationships.

