2022 Love Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for your zodiac sign

Starting afresh this New Year is what many of us hope to do. Yet, so many are consumed with worries of whether one must wear their heart on their sleeve in 2022 or closely guard their emotions in matters of love. To gain a deeper insight, we bring you your 2022 love horoscope by esteemed tarot card reader Aditya Nair. Nair hints that big lessons are coming, so without further ado, take a look at what your love life might look like in the coming year.

Aries: The Devil, Wheel Of Fortune & Two of swords clarified by The High Priestess & The Lovers

Get ready to do some shadow work when it comes to relationships, Aries! You are so ready to shed your old beliefs about partnerships and trust me when I say that will happen this year. By the time Venus enters your sign in early May 2022, you will be ready for a complete reset when it comes to love and romance. Your ruling planet Mars, ends the year in retrograde motion, bringing a two-month period of revision in the way you assert yourself. Look out for sexy Air signs in 2022 - Gemini, Libra, Aquarius. Maybe even someone you’re going to change your mind about.

Taurus: 9 of swords, Wheel of fortune clarified by The Devil & Lovers, and Page of cups

As the year unfolds, Venus's retrograde might have made you in a little bit of fear. But trust me when I say things will get not only better, they will get so exciting! You’re about to see some of your wildest behaviour unfold when it comes to dating and relationships. For you, attraction hits a climax between May 28 and June 22, 2022. If you dare, this would be a great time to connect with someone who would normally not be your type.

Gemini: 8 of wands clarified by 8 of pentacles and 10 of wands, Justice clarified by The Lovers and 5 of wands

The year ahead will be busy for you career-wise, Gemini, so make sure to leave room for romance to keep a healthy balance. Lover Venus visits your sign from June 23 to July 17, making these days ideal for taking a vacation either alone or with your other half. Driven Mars will be in your sign starting August 20, until the rest of the year. While still direct, Mars could make you oh, so hungry for action and while it could be fun to serial date, its retrograde motion (starting on October 30) could get you involved in some serious relationship drama. Choose your romance ordeals wisely!

Cancer: 2 of cups clarified by 2 of Swords, 9 of wands, and the Death in reverse

You love a good romance Cancer, and in 2022, you will get to focus on all things you love! The January retrograde of Venus will have you review your approach to partnership, so don’t hide from doing the work. Because Venus and Mars meeting twice in your relationship aspect in February and March 2022, you get the chance to build the kind of love that will stand the test of time. By the time November rolls around, get ready to release all the deep-seated fears and insecurities you have left as intense Mars retrogrades in your sector of the subconscious mind.

Leo: 3 of sword, 9 of wands clarified by 6 of swords, The High priestess clarified by the lovers

If relationships have been difficult, this trend continues in 2022. Good relationships take effort so don’t shy away from doing the work. If a relationship feels suffocating, it might be best to move on. I suggest you figure out what you really want. After all this time, such a situation might have made you realize that what you need is someone with who you can merge completely at a spiritual, soul level. And this year, that person could very well arrive by the winters, if not in summer.

Virgo: The Lovers, The Sun clarified by Temperance and Ace of wands, Ten of Pentacles

Love is looking sweet for you this year, Dear Virgo, Mark the week of April 12 in your calendar as an incredible time to take a relationship to the next level or even meet someone who would be perfect for you. In the month of March (2nd week), you will be high in the context of your sex life and it will be filled with full of fun. You’re a busy bee and a hard worker, Virgo, but in the year ahead, you get more out of life when you dedicate more of your time to romance, connection, and fun!

Libra: The Moon clarified by 2 of cups & The Chariot, Temperance

You begin the year on an intense note, Libra. With your ruler, Venus, retrograde in Capricorn during all of January, changes around relationships may take a lot of your energy. The good news is that your efforts will soon be rewarded. The vibe around your love life gets better in mid-February, and then again in early March, setting off the sexy fireworks all around you! However, your absolute best time to fall in love or commit to someone new comes between September 29 and October 22, 2022.

Scorpio: The Death clarified by 9 of wands and two of cups and wheel of fortune, 2 of wands clarified by Hierophant

Get ready to leave everything you know (or think) about the love behind! As the South Node of Destiny parks in your sign, old beliefs are up for release, including those around partnership. As 2022’s eclipses instigate major changes in this area of your life, one of your focuses for the year is commitment. You’re learning how to merge with someone in a freer, more liberated way. If you’re single, you could end up meeting a fascinating personality. This is especially true around February 2022, when the universe could put you face-to-face with your own destiny. Will you open the door to it?

Sagittarius: The Hierophant clarified by 2 of swords and 4 of cups, Knight of wands and Nine of Pentacles

You are heading into an interesting year when it comes to love, Sag! In 2022, your romantic life could feel contradictory between what you want and what you need as your ruler, Jupiter, switches back and forth between your fourth house of home and your fifth house of fun. At times, you will feel ready to commit and nest with someone, and then you will want to be free and want to go out all the time and flirt! The truth is that it’ll take a special kind of person that can keep up with your pace so keep this in mind before fully committing your heart.

Capricorn: The Lovers clarified by queen of wands and The Emperor, 2 of cups, knight of wands, Three of wands

You begin and end with pleasure and love, activating powerful Pluto in your sign. During the year ahead, focusing on your own self-worth will empower you to pursue the kind of romantic experiences that might transform your life. This includes having (or finding) a partner who, like you, is not afraid of going deep. But things don’t always have to be so serious as this is not a year for keeping the same old dating routine. Whether single or already partnered, this is a year to expand your horizons in romance, dating, and sex. “Go for it”(read it again!!)

Aquarius: 8 of wands clarified by the chariot, 2 of swords clarified by 8 of swords and The Fool

Life will be moving at such rapid speed for you this year Aquarius, that at times, you might not even be that interested in the dating scene. But from February 1 until April 9, you might feel torn between the momentary need to be with someone, and the side of you that wants to remain a free social butterfly forever. You do have some pretty days for love. Some come as early as March, and then again in October 2022.

Pisces: The Magician, the Hierophant & The Wheel of fortune

Welcome to your year, Dear Pisces!

In 2022, the stars will be shining upon you, and have a rare and gorgeous meetup in your sign on April 3rd week. If you are single, this could be the time you meet someone special. If you are partnered, taking your relationship to the next level or expanding your family could certainly be in the cards! From July 25 to October 23, bringing an important period of re-adjustments to your most important bonds.

Also Read: 2022 Yearly Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio