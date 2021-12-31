2022 Numerology Predictions: An Astro Numerologist shares the financial outlook for the new year

2022 is that year which is going to ensure a fresh start! If there was a calm before the storm; remember, there will be one right after too! In fact, there will be Sun after the calm, characterizing light, life and new beginning. Straight out of the horse’s mouth, “2022 shall mark the beginning of the next 10 years of India’s stint as a superpower!” affirms Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani as he deciphers the outlook for the coming year right from business to cryptocurrencies.

The outlook for Business and Finance

Venus stands for all the good things of life. Industries related to beauty, youth and luxury of every kind with the likes of beauty parlours, cosmetic products, cosmetic surgeons, fashion and interior and dress designing, clothing, accessories, jewellery, resorts, food and Beverages, cafes, salons, spas, arts of all kinds, etc. In short, mostly all those industries where there’s an involvement of the youth.

And don’t be surprised if wine-shops, restaurants and hotels are flooded with people!

Banking and finance, currencies and insurance, fintech firms, travel-tourism and hospitality, vehicular industry, electric vehicle, IT, electronics and appliances, digitals and marketing, mobile applications, E-commerce (Amazon aur Myntra ki toh chaandi hai), shopping malls, gaming, sports and sports broadcasting, etc. seem likely to do well this year. Realty will continue to boom- people will move into newer houses.

Young-Turks and more Unicorns can be expected to rise! Education and coaching sectors can also do great this year.

Media, music and entertainment, multiplexes, OTT, Theatres and Cinema-halls, etc. Especially revival of Bollywood. The same was predicted in 2013 that Bollywood would have a field year; subsequently, it went on to become he best year of the decade for Bollywood. Speaking of which, our client, Rohit Shetty Ji, with our film and India’s biggest comeback film, Sooryavanshi blazed bazooka shots at the box office globally! Although it was directed by Rohit Shetty, we added a double ‘o’ so as to direct it under the influence of the Luxurious Venus. In fact, another of his upcoming films ‘CIRKUS’ with a ‘K’ (our title too) is going to release this year!

With a few ups and downs due to the economic influence, oil prices will eventually and gradually rise in the next 2 years! I hope I’m wrong; I love to travel, just like you all!

The outcome of Metals and Sensex

From the past few years, we have been predicting the outcome of metals for every year! For those who aren’t aware, we had predicted a great run for Gold way back in 2018 when its price was merely 27,000, and requested our viewers to sell it in the 2nd half of 2020, when its price reached a whopping 57,000!

But for 2021, we affirmed that ‘Sona Sota Rahega’, implying that Gold will stay slacked

that year; and it did, with no surprise! So what shall be purchased this year?

Like we predicted Silver to do well in 2021 due to Mercury’s colour being Silverish, we stick to the same logic, indicating that Gold will do better this year as Venus’ colour is Yellowish.

The same was for the stock markets; our investors are aware that since the past 2 decades, our predictions on SENSEX and NIFTY have been bang on! For instance, last year despite the economy fairing miserably, we had predicted that stock markets would reach newer highs and end on the higher side, and they it disappoint us, as usual.

This year too, we feel that SENSEX and NIFTY will break new records.

Now to Cryptocurrencies

Most of you know that we had predicted Bitcoin to scale new heights, and the rest is history. But this time we feel that along with Bitcoin, a few other currencies like Ethereum and Ripple can also do well, better than before. However, we can be wrong too; we’re not God. We don’t own a bit of Bitcoin, nor a share; we are only conveying what the numbers share. But each to its own! Take the risk at your own risk!

Some people to do well this year would be those born on dates adding to 3, 5, 6, 8 or 9 such as the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 27th and 30th. As well as those whose primary number coincides with the year that they are in; for instance, if you are born on 6th, 15th, 24th, and if the current age you are in totals to 6; like 15th year, 24th, 33rd, 42nd, 51st, 60th, etc. then this year could be particularly special for you.

On a parting note, use 2022 while writing the year and not ’22 as most of us know a little about the No. 22 (4). The most dreaded 2020 added to 4; we certainly wouldn’t enjoy a flashback! On the flip side, we must avoid listening more to the heart than the head, refrain from over-indulgence in the good things of life as it can make us complacent, lazy, pleasure-loving and unhealthy. One can easily learn the lesson from the King of Good Times!

Also Read: Numerology Prediction For 2022: An Astro numerology expert reveals what the coming year has in store for you