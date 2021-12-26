2022 Yearly Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are popular as the emotional, sensitive and highly intuitive water signs of the zodiac. And like most others, you’re probably wondering whether this is going to be a very relaxed and chill-out year or a stressful one where you must chase your every goal with a ferocity people seldom associate with tender water signs. So, we bring you a complete look in to what the prospect is for your professional and personal life in the coming year.

Pisces

Pisces couldn’t be more organised in 2022. While your emotions may be in flux, you shall approach 2022 with a calm and positive front. This shall be vastly beneficial for your business as well as your love life in the first half of the coming year. Your loved ones will be cause for your concern, but they shall take a lot of pains to ensure you feel appreciated for your efforts. Minor ailments shall interrupt your spells of perfect health and you may feel little to no amount energy towards the end of the year if you don’t make healthy choices.

Scorpio

While you have been working hard in 2021 to succeed in your career, 2022 will bring you much solace. However, you must take time out for your loved ones and your relationship this year or you could lose those who have been closest to you. Make sure you do not spend time overthinking about the future as it will stop you from living in the present and hurt your work projects. Even though work may feel overwhelming toward the end of the year, make sure that you’re giving quality time to your family in 2022.

Cancer

While the last year may have been hectic for you, 2022 is destined to be more relaxing. However, when it comes to your work life, you’ll feel uneasy and restless as you wish to aspire to greater heights. On the marriage front, you must navigate several challenges with your spouse, but doing do as a team will minimise your differences and make you more compatible as a couple.

