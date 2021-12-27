2022 Yearly Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

As we conclude 2021 and hope of a better 2022, you can’t help but wish to read your horoscope forecast for the coming year. After all, it informs you how you will spend the entire 12 months of your year. So, if you’ve been doubting whether this year is lucky for you or another year in a spell of pesky ones, then read on. We let you know your 2022 forecast in terms of work and finances as well as your love life.

Gemini

Gemini may have a great year in terms of love as your partner will be exceedingly supportive of you this year. Be it your health or matters of your business, you can count on your lover to sail you through rough tides. Your career will need you to take risks and make strides of progress in the coming months. While this may require investments, you will spend a lot of time analysing and strategising your moves to make the right choices. Focus on being grateful to have a sound mental health this year.

Libra

Libra who are business owners have good news to expect this year. However, a word to the wise, do not lose focus and cut off people who aren’t productive at work just like trimming the hedges in your precious garden. There will be a fair bit of introspection in the next months as you learn from your mistakes. Hone and work on having a healthier lifestyle to be free of stress and respiratory ailments.

Aquarius

One of the signs who has the best start to 2022, Aquarius has little to worry about. The coming year will help you have some of the best vacations you have imagined as you kick back and let go of the stress of the past year. Do not feel guilty a bit about shifting focus away from work, as you need to work on your interpersonal relationships. Mental health may need a bit of work as you will need to spend time working on your self-esteem this year. Let your loved ones guide you to achieving a lot of success and let them know that you appreciate them.

