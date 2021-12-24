2022 Yearly Horoscope Predictions: THIS is what 2022 has in store for each zodiac sign

2021 still saw a lot of us reeling from the pandemic and slowly moving on with our lives. So, naturally, we all hope for 2022 to usher in new hope with a brighter tomorrow. If you seek a spell of positivity, alluring prospects in your love life or a burgeoning career, then maybe 2022 is when the magic happens. So, for the coming year, we bring you exciting zodiac predictions for every star sign by celebrity astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, son of the esteemed astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. Right from Aries to Pisces, read on to discover what 2022 looks like for your sun sign.

Aries 2022

Ganesha says, this year you will have amazing progress by your hard-working nature. But it would be difficult to deal with people who try to hamper your hustle this year. Trust your instincts and make sure that you do not allow other people who do not wish the best for you in your life this year. Your energies even though powerfully strong are still scarce and you must ensure that you're channeling your energy in the right direction and utilizing it to the best of your benefit. You should also make health your priority this year and make sure that you’re staying hydrated and happy. Keep your mental health at first priority amidst all the hustle and the hassle that you do this year. This is a year when you will seem to be more in touch with your intuition and spiritual connection. Your attention will be given to financial matters during the second half of the year. You will be very willing to offer your support when a friend or loved one needs it more in life. Some decisions will need quick answers, hence keep a habit of staying alert, aware, and on top of your game.

Taurus 2022

Ganesha says that you will have a very prosperous year. This year will bring deeper clarity and focus to your thinking. You will learn a new level of maturity this year. This year your finances will rise and you will make a good amount of money from old investments. A friend or someone you work with might give you the impression that they aren't happy with your nature in January although they won't say make a big deal out of it, you have to make sure that you’re aware and knowledgeable about your behaviour towards other people this year. During the first two or three months of this year, you might feel as if there are too many tasks that prevent you from achieving your goal this year.

Gemini 2022

Ganesha indicates that your partner will be very supportive of you this year whether it's your health or your business. They will take great care of things that you need to get done this year and this will facilitate a lot of thoughts in your mind about moving forward with this relationship. Your business will need you to make an important move this year which includes a lot of investments and you have no one to guide you at all. You will need to spend a lot of time analyzing and strategizing your future business plans this year. You will spend the entire first six months on your business this year. You will spend this year feeling full of content and grateful. Your mental health will be perfect this year, and you will be in a good mood throughout this year.

Cancer 2022

Ganesha says, this is a very relaxed and chill-out year for you as your professional and personal life will all work out quite well for you this year. You will enjoy this year more. Make sure you take out time to relax in the second half of your year. You’ll feel a vague restlessness that will pester you to consider new career options in your life. You will face a lot of challenges with your spouse as well this year. Although the differences between you and your partner are small, they also make you a very compatible couple if you’re willing to make certain sacrifices and communicate efficiently. In this year, you will understand that you and your partner have similar likes and dislikes and you will still need to make compromises on small issues and mutually work things out.

Leo 2022

Ganesha says, this year is full of joy and fun for you, because of a lot of love and appreciation from your partner. This year will be only about receiving love and feeling absolutely at home with your family and friends. You will experience positive changes in your loved ones that you have always wanted to see. While you strive to achieve your professional goals, you will receive good support, empathy, and understanding. This is the year of your life that you will always remember as being an extremely beautiful time of your life. This year will also be extremely lucrative for you as well. Make sure that you’re making the most of this year by inculcating a positive mindset and making sure you’re doing the best you can for yourself. Avoid comparing yourself with other people on social media or in real life as it will be harmful. Be vigilant when it comes to trusting people with your finances this new year.

Virgo 2022

Ganesha says, you'll unexpectedly receive a huge amount of money this year. You’re full of joy and exuberance this new year. Your business will do well this year. Hyperactive energies will cause you to rush things. If you give in to the thoughts that are rushing you, you will experience anxiety and a fastened heart rate, fear both of which only hinder your progress and make your thought process blurry and hard to understand at the beginning of the year. Take some time off in the mid of the year because that is the time when you might struggle with your mental health.

Libra 2022

Ganesha says, this year will be positive for your business, provided you stay focused and do not get involved in things that no longer are useful or lucrative for you. This year is lucky for you in terms of work and finances hence to get the full benefits of your good luck work as hard as you can this year. Your happiness and peace will improve your health this new year. This year is a great year for you to reflect on your past, learn from your mistakes. Your mood, energy levels, and strength will all be good this year. You do not need to worry about your health this year at all but make sure you maintain all the healthy habits that you have developed throughout the year.

Scorpio 2022

Ganesha says, everything will work out pretty well for you this year. You will enjoy your life with a lot of joy this year because you have been working hard in the past couple of days. Make sure you take time out to have fun this year as well. Your health will be perfectly fine this year. You will have a very positive year. You will get slightly overwhelmed at the beginning of the year but don’t lose your focus and concentration. Overthinking about the future will harm your current projects, which are likely to do very well if you remain calm and in the right mind this year. Make sure that you’re giving proper time and attention to your family this year as you might be extremely preoccupied with work, especially at the beginning of the year. You need to get yourself up in the eyes of your family this year by paying attention to them as well.

Sagittarius 2022

Ganesha says, you will have an amazing time with your loved ones and your partner this year. You will make good progress by learning new skills in your business as well hence all in all this is a great year for you. An entirely new, fresh, and different work opportunity will open up for you this year which will bring a lot of fortune in this year itself. You need to think out of the box creatively as well as go the extra mile to reap amazing benefits from this opportunity. Your relationship which has been stuck on the same page for a while now will move forward this year.

Capricorn 2022

Ganesha says, you will go through a positive time this year when it comes to your mental and physical health. This positive time will help you to participate and indulge more in social events. You will have an overall fun and joyous year. Try to spend as much time as you can with your loved ones and family members who have fallen sick. Spending time with them will keep you happy and positive. That would be a philanthropic decision you should make this year. You will gain a lot of profit and money in your business this year. Your quality of work will significantly improve this year as you have invested a lot of time in learning about new things. Your focus on your goal as well as your patience and calmness will be very commendable this year.

Aquarius 2022

Ganesha says that positive energies will be heightened for you this year. You will have the most amazing start to the year as you’re likely to go on one of the best vacations and spend time relaxing and rejuvenating. You have been working hard and it will pay off greatly this year. Do not feel guilty a bit about spending your money this year on the things you love to do. This year you will get good deserved appreciation after a long duration of hard work. You will have a lot of confidence and self-esteem this year that’ll guide you to achieving a lot of success and appreciation from your colleagues. A lot of success and great health is on your way at their peak this year. Your love life will have you daydreaming and perfect throughout the year. It might feel like you’re existing in a heavenly place this year.

Pisces 2022

Ganesha says, this year will be a calm and composed year for you. This is a positive and best thing for you. Taking time to relax and wind up will prove beneficial for your business as well as your personal life at the beginning of the year. If you don’t get the stress and anxiety of the busy life get to you, you will easily tread through the beginning of the year. You will feel positive and appreciated this year for your efforts by your family. You won’t face any major problems in your love life at the beginning or the end of the year at all. Your health might just keep bothering you at the end of the year and will leave you with little to no amount energy if you’re not vigilant about your health especially at the end of the year.

