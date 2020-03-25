21 days lockdown in India: How to be calm and plan the 3 weeks in a better way

Thinking how will manage these 21 days of quarantine? Don’t worry! Here is how you can stay calm and plan your days to your benefit.

India is on complete lockdown for another 21 days starting Tuesday midnight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that this a necessary step to combat the infectious disease which has affected more than 500 people in the country. Being quarantined means staying in your home and not meeting or contacting anyone personally. Being isolated for a while is the best solution to the ongoing pandemic, according to experts.

The measures are being taken by the government not to create a situation of panic but to make people comply with the things that will prevent the virus from spreading more than it already has. For many, self- isolation can be a big challenge, especially for those who spend 80% of their time outside the house. They might feel anxious but it’s important to look at the brighter side.

Instead of letting anxiety take over, you should calmly plan these 21 days to your benefit. Here’s how you can do it.

1. Calm your mind.





One of the biggest problems is that when you’re stressed, the mind starts thinking of the worse things that can happen. It does this by channelling in thoughts about the coming disaster. So, it's important to calm your mind for you to think clearly and plan your days effectively.

2. Be alert.

Be updated with the news and the precautionary guidelines laid by the World Health Organization and the Government. However, excessive media intake can make you overwhelmed. So, be careful. Think about what you can do right now to kick the disease to its curb, instead of thinking the worst of the future.

3. Relax.





You don’t have to start planning the upcoming days right away. Let your thoughts calm down by relaxing yourself. Listen to some calming music, read a book or something that helps you relax.

4. Think about your coping experiences

Everyone at some point in their lives has faced some kind of problem and they have coped with it. Think about the previous experiences you had in your life that made you the person you are today. Of course, this is a world crisis but your efforts to calm down and cope up with the situation might help others around you calm down as well.

5. Meditate.

One of the best ways to calm yourself down is to meditate. It won’t take a lot of your time but its benefits will stay with you for a long time. Start with a minute and work up to five or ten.

6. Stay Organized.



-=Manage your time efficiently by staying organized. Make a to-do list to declutter your mind and let the scary thoughts run down on paper.

7. Talk to someone.





Open up about your stressful thoughts to someone you trust. What if you can’t meet a person, you can phone or video calls them to talk about the stress you’re experiencing. Your friends and family are the perfect people to go to when you feel too anxious. They will give their insights into ways that will help you deal with the situation.

8. Eat healthily.



A strong immunity goes a long way when it comes to fighting infectious diseases. So, exercise and include immunity-boosting foods to be able to fight the pandemic.

9. Be productive.

Self-quarantine can be hard for some people. Nevertheless, you should think positive and channel your energy into some productive activities. Join an online course, read a book, learn something new, start a blog – do something that interests you.

10. Allocation of resources.

A pandemic has emerged, which can lead to sustained demands on various goods. Ensure that you are allocating your resources efficiently, instead of wasting them. Do not waste water, ask your doctor to prescribe you the medicines for an extended period and be smart with your choices.

