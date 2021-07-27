3 BEST Bollywood scenes to watch to celebrate in the essence of friendship

Having a circle of friends is indeed a blessing. When you have friends, there is nothing that seems impossible. Your close-knit group of friends become your pillar of strength, your support system and your confidantes. They guide you in tough times, celebrate your achievements and basically, make your life worth living!

You can depend on them to make you happy and to lend you their shoulder in trying times! When it comes to Bollywood films, there are many such movies that celebrate friendship and that hit just the right note when it comes to lifelong friendships! So have a look at some iconic Bollywood scenes that give you a glimpse of what true friendship is all about.

Dil Chahta Hai

True friendship is about always being just a call away. The scene wherein Sidharth calls Akash and Sameer in the middle of the night just to show them both his painting, is truly a scene that gives a literal meaning to “3 AM friends”! What follows is an impromptu paint fight and a discussion on their economics teacher!

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This film has many scenes that celebrate the essence of friendship, but one of the most beautiful scenes is Imran, Arjun and Kabir are sitting in a bar, heavily drunk and are fondly discussing their school days and reminiscing about the simpler times!

3 Idiots

A beautiful scene that shows us what true friendships are all about, is when Rancho somehow manages to bring Raju’s father on Pia’s scooty to save his life. This is followed by Rancho and Farhan missing their exams just to be with Raju in the hospital!

