3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Cancer women

Cancer zodiac sign people are sensitive, emotional, loyal and compassionate in their relationships. These 3 Bollywood characters are the most compatible with Cancer women.

It is almost quite absurd to tell when a Cancerian would be in a good mood. They are the moodiest people of all as their emotions swing a lot. Apart from being moody, Cancerians are also loyal, intuitive, sensitive, emotional, protective, caring and a bit vindictive. But they are the perfect homebodies who go beyond their ability to pamper their family members and loved ones. For these overly emotional people, there should be someone who can handle this sensitivity and make them feel loved as well. So, here are 3 Bollywood characters who are most compatible with Cancerians.

Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met

Aditya, played by Shaheed Kapoor, is a smart, sensitive, witty, caring person. He is extremely helpful in the movie as he constantly supports Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor, to make her meet her partner. Throughout the movie he has been helpful to Geet and also, falls in love with her. But stays silent and keeps supporting Geet. This kind of romantic, helpful and nurturing character would highly be compatible with Cancer women.

Kabir Diwan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kabir Diwan, played by Abhay Deol, is an independent character who likes a free-spirited and passionate girl. And because of this, he calls off his wedding with Natasha played by Kalki Koechlin because she starts to live Kabir’s life and gives up her own life. This is exactly how a Cancerian is. They are free-spirited people who love their people but also love to enjoy their own personal space and expect the same from their partner. So, the personality of Kabir would be good for Cancer women.

Humpty Sharma from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty, played by Varun Dhawan, is an emotional person who passionately loves Kavya Pratap Singh, played by Alia Bhatt. He even goes to her home to convince her father to marry her. This kind of passionate love can only be appreciated by a Cancer woman.

Also Read: 4 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Aquarian women

Share your comment ×