3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Gemini women

Geminis are intelligent, adaptable, outgoing, social, impulsive and indecisive. But at the same time, they are quite nosy, unreliable and often considered two-faced personalities. But they are great conversationalists who want to talk about different things. They want to gain knowledge and meet new people every now and then. So, here are 3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Gemini girls.

Kabir Mehra, Dil Dhadakne Do

Kabir Mehra is fun, social and carefree person. He is witty and the life of the party who likes to socialise a lot. He likes to live in the present but also, he is well aware of his passion. He wants to be a pilot and that’s why he is not bothered about his father’s business. But he is helpful and caring about his loved ones. All of these traits match a Gemini personality well.

Lakshman Prasad Sharma/Lucky, Main Hoon Na

The character of Lucky, played by Javed Khan, is portrayed as a carefree person who is not at all bothered about his future and life. He easily gets bored of one person which makes it hard for him to stay in one steady relationship. But he is caring about his friends and family. So, he is also quite compatible with Gemini women.

Bittoo Sharma, Band Baaja Baaraat

Though at first Bittoo, played by Ranveer Singh, is shown in the movie as a frivolous person, later he gets very serious about their wedding planning business. He is fun, a very good conversationalist with good convincing power, and takes his job very seriously. He joins Shruti Kakkar, played by Anushka Sharma, in her business so that he doesn’t have to return to his ancestral house with his father. This shows him as a very intelligent person as well. All of these traits attract a Gemini woman a lot.

