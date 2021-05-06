Pisceans are intuitive, romantic and imaginative people. They are quite sensitive as well. So, here are 3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Piscean women.

Siddharth Sinha, Dil Chahta Hai

Siddharth, played by Akshaye Khanna, is a wonderful artist who is a little bit imaginative person. He likes to stay lost in his own world of imagination. At the same time, he is very romantic, caring about his loved ones, and quite sensitive as well. So, this character is highly compatible with Piscean girls.

Rahul, DIl Toh Pagal Hai

The character Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is shown in the movie to be a romantic boy who has created his own beloved in his world of imagination and named it Maya. Maya has all hat qualities in her that Raul expects from her actual partner in life. And he truly believes that someone with these special qualities will surely catch my attention anytime. This kind of imagination can only be appreciated by a Piscean woman.

Raj Aryan Malhotra, Mohabbatein

Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is a passionate lover who comes to take revenge for the demise of his beloved from her father. But at the same time, we can see his imaginations through the movie about his beloved. He is caring, romantic, passionate which will be liked by any Pisces girl.

