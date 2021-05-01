Sagittarians are witty, social, ambitious, explorer, and optimistic people. Passionate, enthusiastic, and social men are most compatible with them. So, here are 3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Sagittarian women.

Honest, adventurous, optimistic, independent, explorer, witty, etc. are some of the traits of Sagittarians. They are the explorer of all zodiac signs. They want to travel to different places in the world, gather new experiences, learn new things. They are highly social who love to meet new people and have a good conversation with them. So, here are 3 characters of Bollywood that are most compatible with Sagittarian women.

Imraan Qureshi, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The character of Imraan, played by Farhan Akhtar, is a carefree person. He is the life of the party who loves to crack jokes, meet new people, travel to different places, and enjoy life. Every Sagittarian girl would love to have a partner like him.

Akash Malhotra, Dil Chahta Hai

This character, played by Amir Khan, is another carefree person. He loves to go on holiday to visit new places. He has a strong bonding with his friends and spends most of the time with them. He likes to party and enjoy the whole life. Akash doesn’t think about his future plans that much. He just wants to live in the moment. All of these traits highly match the Sagittarian personality.

Kabir Thapar, Yeh Jawani hai Deewani

Kabir Thapar, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is ambitious about being a successful photographer but at the same time, he has a great urge for travelling to different places in the world. But Kabir is also caring about his friends and that’s why he travels so far to attend Aditi’s wedding and cherish their old friendship. This is what every Sagittarian girl would love to see in her partner.

